Deepika Padukone levels up outfit game in satin ballgown by Gauri-Nainika with black hair bow at Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Like always, the Ambanis continue the streak with grand celebrations and this time it is for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. The celebs and guests for the night have received a warm and grand welcome in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and guess what, it is more star-studded than the city skyline. The ongoing day 1 event looks nothing less than a glamorous soiree that has excitedly glued us to social media for updates.

Deepika Padukone, the mom-to-be, is currently turning enough heads with her look in a custom Gauri & Nainika black duchess satin midi dress for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's satin gown came with its scooped neckline and tightly gathered waist. To note, the photos are receiving a lot of love, and personally for me owing to the close-ups of her smiling cheek-to-cheek.

Deepika Padukone sets the fashion bar high with a coquette aesthetic

Deepika Padukone leveled up the outfit game with on-point makeup and hairstyle. Celebrity Hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou added a 'coquette-core' touch by styling her long tresses in a voluminous ponytail softly curled from mid to end. However, what grabbed all our attention was her classic hair bow that added a mix of romantic and playful elements to the overall look.

What is coquette-core?

For the unversed, it is a vintage fashion trend that's a mix of girlycore and sultry Old English elegance.

Beauty-wise, makeup artist Kritika Gill brought her A-game to the table yet again by going with double-winged eyeliner, highly contoured cheeks, and a bright red lip that let the extravagance of the classic ensemble take the front seat.

Whether she's at the airport or attending a red carpet event, Deepika Padukone always manages to make the right statement with her outfits.

NOTES: Her black ballgown look is proof that hair bows are the perfect accessory that one needs to invest in this year. Add to your beauty repertoire, like right now!

Ranveer Singh in Gaurav Gupta three-piece tuxedo for Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani’s wedding

Ranveer Singh complimented his ladylove's black outfit by wearing an all-white three-piece tuxedo. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Ranveer Singh, who is ahead of the game, embraced retro feels in flared pants and a waistcoat teamed with tuxedo. Huge sunglasses and a silver chain with a pendant completed the classic all-white look.

