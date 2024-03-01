Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar promise to be a grand affair, with an extravagant guest list of celebrities from around the world in attendance. Many Bollywood stars are set to attend this highly anticipated wedding celebration of the year.

We can expect incredible fashion moments as talented Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and more arrive for the event dressed in their finest traditional wares. The convergence of celebrity star power at this lavish Ambani celebration will surely result in an unforgettable display of style and glamour.

These amazing Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others were papped at the airport as they left for the grand affair, today.

Bollywood celebrities opt for stylish airport fits while leaving for Jamnagar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Parents-to-be, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were papped as they twinned in all-white airport outfits. Deepika Padukone rocked her maternity style as she wore a long white dress with an oversized V-necked knit sweater and brown Guess bag.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wore a matching sweatshirt with straight-fit pants, a cap, and stylish accessories. They both finished the look with matching shoes and sunglasses.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra:

One of B-town’s favorite couples also left in classy outfits. Kiara Advani wore a sleeveless beige formal crop top with matching fitted pants with cut-outs at the edges. She completed her look with sunglasses and a monogrammed Balmain bag.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra wore a yellow full-sleeved sweatshirt with wide-legged white pants, white sneakers, and dark-tinted sunglasses for the travel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Bebo went ethnic and elegant for her airport look. She wore a loose beige kurta with 3/4th sleeves matching ankle-length pants and gold ballerina shoes. She also added an embellished pink dupatta to complete her look.

Kareena also wore black dark-tinted sunglasses and a classy Bottega Veneta bag to complete her look. She flaunted her natural beauty in a natural-looking makeup look with lip gloss.

Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor also wore ethnic attire as she departed for Jamnagar. She looked effortlessly elegant in a white embellished suit with a loose silhouette for optimal comfort. The classy ensemble featured a delicate pastel-printed dupatta and silver ballerina flats.

Accessorizing the look, Karisma sported a silver statement watch, bracelet and drop earrings along with dark-tinted sunglasses. She finished off the outfit with a green Hermès Birkin tote bag, adding an elevated touch. Overall, her stylish yet relaxed vibe perfectly suited the lavish Ambani pre-wedding celebrations.

Rani Mukerji:

Rani Mukerji was also papped in a classy look at the airport as she left for the event. She wore a plaid blazer with a beige velvet collar, and matching wide-legged ankle-length pants. She also added a denim blue blazer vest under the same.

The diva completed her sassy look with matching velvet boots, glasses with a beige frame, and minimalistic accessories. She carried a matching nude and beige bag to elevate her airport ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor:

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress kept things semi-formal with high-waisted floor-length beige formal pants with a comfortable wide-legged silhouette. Shraddha paired this with a fitted white full-sleeved sweatshirt with a sophisticated high circular neckline.

She further added matching white sneakers, which gave her outfit a sporty edge, and accessorized her look with stud earrings and a matching sling tote bag while flaunting her natural glow.

Sara Ali Khan:

This young actress chose to keep her airport look sassy and comfortable, as usual. Her white and blue outfit featured a white crop top with one off-shoulder and an asymmetrical neckline. She also added wide-legged ankle-length blue denim jeans with a tie-up belt at the waist.

Sara accessorized her effortless outfit with white chunky slippers, minimalistic accessories, a matching sling bag, and classy black tinted sunglasses.

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Madhuri Dixit embodied formal elegance in her airport ensemble en route to Jamnagar. The actress opted for a pink embroidered pantsuit, featuring an oversized blazer and loosely tailored pants. Underneath, she wore a crisp white T-shirt to complement the look.

Completing her classy travel attire, Madhuri chose matching sandals, dark sunglasses, and a watch. For a polished touch, she donned chic earrings and carried a stylish Louis Vuitton sling bag with a coordinating strap. Her put-together pink pantsuit look encapsulated grace and sophistication perfectly suited for the lavish Ambani celebrations.

Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan:

The Khan family were also papped in their cars as they rushed in to leave for Jamnagar. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan opted for dark-themed ensembles.

SRK wore a black shirt with matching sunglasses and gold. Meanwhile, Suhana wore a black blazer with shoulder pads and matching sunglasses for the classy airport look.

These Bollywood celebrities visibly converted the airport into a fashion runway with their stylish airport looks, and we love them all.

But, which one of these airport looks is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

