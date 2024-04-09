Diljit Dosanjh rocks the denim-on-denim trend; shows his signature swag in white turban and sleek sunglasses

Diljit Dosanjh is a famous Punjabi singer who has made a big splash in the world of acting. But it's not just his talent on stage and in acting that people love him for, his bold and flashy fashion sense is also a reason he stands out from the crowd.

Diljit's fashion sense can be described in many ways, but one thing for sure is you can't call it boring or basic. The singer-actor, known for his love of bright colors, flashy turbans, and expensive accessories, never hesitates to push the boundaries of fashion. Diljit recently served a fresh look, and we can comfortably say he's not just a good singer and actor, but also a fashionista in his own right and we're proud of his unique fashion sense.

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest look

Diljit recently served up a look, and he's wearing a denim-on-denim co-ord set. Diljit wore a blue jacket with square patterns in different shades of blue. The jacket was further elevated with striking white paisley prints, adding a touch of flair to the ensemble. The jacket had collars and full sleeves, it exuded a perfect style, and underneath, he wore a black t-shirt allowing the denim jacket to take centre stage. The Philauri actor paired the jacket with matching flared pants that perfectly complemented the design of the jacket with square patterns and prints. But it wasn't just the outfit that stole the show, Diljit's swag elevated the outfit to new heights.

Diljit Dosanjh’s accessories

Diljit carefully chose his accessories to complement his outfit. The first accessory was his white turban, a quintessential symbol of his Punjabi heritage. Along with the turban, he paired sleek sunglasses with a golden pendant, adding a cool touch to his ensemble. But that wasn't all: Diljit sported black heeled boots to complete his style that also provided a stylish edge to his look, along with his well-groomed beard which further enhanced his rugged charm and masculine appeal.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actor has proven time and again that he is not just a Punjabi powerhouse but also a bona fide fashionista. He is loud, proud, and never afraid to break the rules. Each day, he strengthens his place in our hearts with his fashion sense. And one thing for certain: Diljit Dosanjh is not just a trendsetter but a fashion icon in his own right. To us, Diljit's look is as cool as ever. Now, we'd like to hear from you in the comments: How did you like Diljit's look?

