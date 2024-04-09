Diljit Dosanjh's friends reveal major details regarding his relationship status and family background

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the heartthrobs of Bollywood but here's something that might break the hearts of his female fans. If the latest reports are to be believed, the dashing and talented artist is a married man and is also the father of a son.

In a profile by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye, the friends of Diljit Dosanjh have shared that the singer and actor is married to an Indian American woman and both of them have a son together.

Sharing details about how Diljit's wife and son live in the US, the profile mentioned, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.”

Makhan Singh, the sarpanch (Head of Panchayat) of Diljit’s childhood village shared more details about his family and said that his father Balbir Singh was a bus driver with Punjab Roadways who loved playing hockey in his free time.

Punjabi artist Balvir Boparai who worked with Diljit at the beginning of his career shared interesting details about the star and said, "He barely had any beard, but he had the rhythm, did bhangra well, and tied a very good turban. He was 16 when we cut his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada (The ABC of Love). By the time he was 17, he was charging Rs 50,000 for a show and was getting booked almost every day during the wedding season,”

Interestingly, Balvir Boparai wrote several hit songs for Diljit when he started his career. Aaja Meriye Jaane, Sajan Purane Nahi Labhne, Smile, Paggan Pochviyan and Malki Keema to name a few.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age. Also starring Parineeti Chopra the film will release on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali shared that the film is currently in the final stage of post-production and will be released soon.

Diljit has also signed Boney Kapoor's much-awaited production No Entry 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial will have him in a double role along with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

