The Gen-Z style icon Disha Patani always goes above and beyond to deliver fashion fabulousness. This talented diva leaves no effort unmade to constantly elevate her fashion sense, leaving her fans mesmerized by her splendid style choices. Whether minimalist yet captivating, ethnic and elegant, bold and beautiful, or a fusion of finesse, Patani can seamlessly nail any aesthetic with her innate sense of style.

Earlier this morning, the Yodha actress was spotted and snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, wearing the most gorgeous and uber-chic head-to-toe black ensembles that left us begging for more. Let’s take a proper look at Disha Patani's all-black ensemble.

What was Disha Patani wearing to the Mumbai airport today?

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress wore a spectacular head-to-toe black outfit that was bold and alluring. Her classy ensemble featured a strapless corset with lace-up detailing that hugged her figure and had a plunging neckline. The corset-style top accentuated the Baaghi 2 actress' curves perfectly. This dark chic look screamed gothic glamour!

She paired the fitted corset with a matching upper thigh-length micro mini skirt. The skirt featured a silver brooch at the waist with star-shaped drops, along with neat pleats that elongated her legs, amping up her appeal. We undoubtedly love the Malang actress' alluring black ensemble that complements her complexion perfectly.

How did Disha Patani accessorize this outfit?

The talented Kung Fu Yoga actress kept the super hot theme going with black ankle-length laced-up boots with block heels. They gave her outfit an alternative fashion edge while making it look super harmonized and beyond sassy. Disha accessorized her outfit with minimalistic accessories like gold metallic earrings with matching layered bracelets and statement rings.

Patani also left her dark tresses open and styled them into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection. On the other hand, Disha also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed and highlighted cheeks, and the perfect pink lip gloss.

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s all-black airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

