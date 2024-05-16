Srikanth Box Office Week 1: Rajkummar Rao led biopic holds steadily; Netts Rs 17.50 crores in 7 days
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, held well after a low Friday. The 7 day total stands at Rs 17.50 crores.
Srikanth has a respectable week 1 of Rs 17.50 crores nett
Srikanth's hold over the 2nd weekend will determine whether it can nett over Rs 40 crores in India
Srikanth plays at a theatre near you
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, after a sluggish start, held well at low levels at the box office. The movie has creeped to collections of around Rs 17.50 crores after 7 days and now it is to be seen whether the movie is able to see growth on its second Friday or not. If Srikanth managesTuesday level collections on second Friday, it will be on its way towards a lifetime cume of over Rs 40 crores in India.
Srikanth Netts Rs 17.50 Crores At The Indian Box Office In Week 1; Emerges A Success
The Hindi Film Industry had been going through a lul phase since the release of Crew. Both big budget Eid releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, bombed at the box office. There was not much expected out of any release till June 2024. Srikanth came as a breath of fresh air for exhibitors, particularly big centres. The film's acceptance has propelled it towards success and based on how it does in its second and third week, it can even emerge a hit.
Srikanth Faces New Rivals In Week 2, In The Form Of IF, And The Garfield Movie
The Rajkummar Rao film opened lower than its Hollywood release rival Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, but started leading the ape film from the second day, on a day-on-day basis. The market place will get crowded with the release of two other Hollywood films, IF and The Garfield Movie. What's good is that the audience for Srikanth is different from the audience catering to the new Hollywood films.
The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 2.25 crores
|2
|Rs 4.15 crores
|3
|Rs 5.25 crores
|4
|Rs 1.65 crores
|5
|Rs 1.50 crores
|6
|Rs 1.50 crores
|7
|Rs 1.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 17.55 crores nett in 7 days
Watch the Srikanth Trailer
About Srikanth
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth was born blind but it didn't deter his spirits. He showed that the blind don't need sympathy. They just deserve to be treated equally.
