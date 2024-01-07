Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 actresses who embraced acid green through classy ethnic ensembles

When it comes to the beautiful realm of elegant ethnic style, fashion-forward designs and colors often make us fall in love, leaving us wondering how to gracefully embrace the allure of certain unique hues, such as the classy acid lime with the same. Well, not to worry as many talented leading ladies of Bollywood, such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, have managed to embrace the color with open arms through their traditional attires and their unique and classy choices, and are here to inspire us.

So, let’s go ahead and delve into the world of acid green ethnic ensembles worn by seven talented, beautiful, and distinguished actresses, each adding their distinct charm to this captivating trend while teaching us how to embrace the beautiful color.

7 actresses who embraced acid green with ethnic ensembles

1. Malaika Arora’s pretty lehenga:

Malaika Arora recently wore a gorgeous acid lime lehenga set featuring a beautiful mirror-work-laden ghagra skirt paired with an incomparable blouse, a plunging neckline, and a matching dupatta made entirely from net. This classy outfit is a timeless and great way to introduce acid lime into your ethnic elegant wardrobe.

2. Sanya Malhotra’s elegant saree:

Sanya Malhotra recently chose to wear a gorgeous, elegant, and classy acid lime saree with a vibrant and classic style. She paired this timeless drape with a backless, halter-necked crop top-like modern blouse. It’s also been tied with well-formed pleats, bringing in a timeless allure. This is an excellent option for fashionistas.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s vibrant suit:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently chose to wear a beautiful kurta set featuring an oversized acid lime kurta with white floral embroidery work and a V-shaped neckline, paired with matching wide-legged white pajamas and a matching classy dupatta, to complete her classy, casual, and breezy ensemble. This is a great option to add color to our closet.

4. Shraddha Kapoor’s fabulous suit:

Shraddha Kapoor recently wore an all-acid lime ethnic and elegant ensemble with floral gold embroidery that left us gushing and swooning. This classy Anarkali-like suit had an oversized silhouette that hugged her curves to make us fall in love with the beautiful, unique, and super elegant as well as delicate color.

5. Sobhita Dhulipala’s modern saree:

Sobhita Dhulipala recently chose to wear a vibrant acid green saree from the shelves of no other than Ekaya Banaras, with a strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. This caped saree totally made us fall in love with its unique style and modernity. This would be a great way to add this color to your modern ethnic wardrobe.

6. Kiara Advani’s incomparable drape:

Kiara Advani recently chose to wear a beautiful, unique, and vibrant semi-sheer ethnic ensemble with beautiful white embroidery paired with a delicate blouse with floral embroidery and a plunging neckline. It also had scooped edges with an elegant white floral print. This is another excellent option.

7. Janhvi Kapoor’s semi-sheer saree:

Janhvi Kapoor recently chose to wear a beautiful and feminine semi-sheer drape with a delicate dark green and elaborate embroidery, paired with a sophisticated blouse with a floral print and a plunging neckline. This elegant ensemble made us gush and swoon while making us fall in love with the unique color.

As we take a delightful journey through the mesmerizing world of acid lime ethnic ensembles, it’s evident that these actresses have not only embraced a color but also redefined elegance and style with the same hue. These outfits serve as inspiration for anyone seeking to infuse the modern and timeless touch of acid lime into their traditional wardrobes. We’re absolutely head-over-heels in love with the unique color and all of these classy outfits.

So, what did you think of these 7 beyond-fabulous and classy ethnic ensembles? Which of these gorgeous outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

