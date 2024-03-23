Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari pink lehenga is very modern Maharani-coded; we love this aesthetic

Aditi Rao Hydari makes sure she adds a touch of royalty to every outfit she dons. Aditi constantly features on the list of best-dressed personalities, and as much as she is known for her dramatic gowns, she is equally renowned for her ethnic wear. Aditi has been serving some noteworthy popular looks via her Instagram handle and Aditi did the same again as she wore a fuchsia pink contemporary outfit. If you are looking to invest in a fusion outfit for the upcoming festive season, you can pin Aditi’s latest look to your mood board.

In pink, Aditi Rao Hydari is making our hearts sink

The Heeramandi star's latest fuchsia outfit from designer Riddhi Mehra features a cropped sleeveless blouse with a v-shaped neckline, and the blouse is adorned with floral embroidery in a rich dark pink shade. She paired the sleeveless choli with a flowy lehenga in a solid pink shade to complement it. To enhance the beauty of the lehenga, she adorned herself with a long, flowy shrug over the blouse, featuring feather detailing along the borders. She chose accessories that were as beautiful as her lehenga. Adorning around her neck was a pearl choker, complemented by matching studs adorning her hair.

Aditi opted for a subtle make-up look that didn’t overshadow her dress. She went for nude make-up, including nude eyeshadow, a hint of kajal and mascara on her eyes, and a nude lip tint, enhancing her natural beauty while allowing her outfit to be the focal point.

Aditi Rao Hydari and ethnic wear, a match made in heaven

Aditi has never hidden her love for ethnic wear, and it’s something we’ve also fallen in love with. Aditi has previously stunned in a fuchsia saree, serving an ethnic look effortlessly. She is known to be a loyal consumer of the Raw Mango brand. Her fuchsia saree, regardless of the occasion, will always look beautiful and captivating.

Her saree is a blend of organza and silk weaves and the nine-yard drape features a zari border along with intricate butti work and zardozi thread work in gold, enhancing the saree's beauty and grandeur. She matched her saree with a golden and pink short-sleeved brocade blouse. In the accessories department, she opted for a layered kundan necklace, traditional gold bangles and statement earrings and topped it off with rosy cheeks and pink lip tint.

