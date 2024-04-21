Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been one of the most beloved fashion icons in Bollywood. This is of course because of her incomparably fabulous fashion game. The OG ‘Poo’ of Bollywood knows exactly how to leave us mesmerized with her fashion-forward choices. This was clearly visible in her recent laid-back monochromatic airport look. It’s quite clear that she is all set to embrace weekend mode with this incredible airport-ready ensemble.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic and comfortable black-and-white style statement to get a better understanding of the Crew actress’ travel-friendly style?

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks amazing in a laid-back airport look:

The Buckingham Murders actress always leaves a mark with every look that she serves, be it fabulous and formal or just basic and casual. This was proven by her recent monochromatic airport statement. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Her classy outfit featured a full-sleeved white shirt with a collared V-shaped neckline, an oversized silhouette, and. asymmetrical edges i.e. longer at the back. Her comfortable shirt had a loose and silhouette-less androgynous vibe that looked great while giving a slight nod to the Gen-Z aesthetic with this chic monochromatic statement.

The Jab We Met actress paired her comfy shirt with contrasting black high-waisted pants with a loose floor-length style. The wide-legged silhouette of these pants with dramatically flared edges. Further, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress completed her basic airport allure with comfortable white sneakers which matched her white shirt.

Advertisement

They gave her outfit a well-thought-out appeal. With this outfit, she literally proved that simplicity can be spectacular too. Her outfit also proves that the ‘less is more approach does indeed, always take the crown, and we’re totally taking notes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessory, hairstyle, and makeup choices were on point:

For accessories, Kareena kept her choices limited to give her outfit minimalistic vibes. The list included black dark-tinted sunglasses with a stylish green baseball cap from Celine that went really well with her bag. She also added a silver wristwatch. Her OOTD is proof that these fashionable and functional caps are back with a bang and they are here to stay. These picks effortlessly added to her look.

But that’s not all, she also included the Aloe Bottega Veneta medium Aloe tote bag with glossy gold hardware. This timeless tote bag, which was meticulously made from lambskin leather with a side of iconic Italian craftsmanship, came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 7,58,671. We’re impressed.

Last but not the least, Khan chose to tie her dark and luscious locks up and style them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable ponytail. This allowed for her face to be visible. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look. We’re super inspired by her choices here.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s airport outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan flaunts her love for polka dot bodycon dress on Italy vacay and proves she is the ultimate Gen-Z fashion icon