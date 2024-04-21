Dreaming of getaways with picture-perfect outfits? Let’s take cues from Suhana Khan i.e. one of Bollywood’s trendiest Gen-Z divas, who recently served up major style inspiration with stunning looks during her Italian getaway.

From chic retro dresses to sporty varsity jackets, Suhana Khan’s sassy fashion choices cater to every modern fashionista’s taste, proving that travel-friendly comfort and style can indeed, go hand-in-hand. So, let’s take a closer look at the stylish vacation wear outfits pulled off by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and get inspired for the upcoming vacation season.

4 stylish vacation-ready outfits worn by Suhana Khan:

Casually chic look with black blazer:

The Archies actress kept things minimalistic during her vacation in Italy. One of the first outfits she wore featured a buttoned-up gray ribbed knot cardigan with a plunging neckline. This fitted top was tucked into stylish blue denim jeans.

The whole outfit was layered with a slightly oversized black blazer, featuring a collared neckline, and OG shoulder pads. The blazer was left open to give the outfit a semi-formal vibe. The diva added black sunglasses and opted for a subtle makeup look to complete this one.

Classy outfit with a polka-dotted dress:

Suhana also served classy retro looks during her fun Italian getaway, and one of these incomparable ensembles featured a form-fitting polka dot printed satin dress, which was created by none other than the fashion mavens at Dolce & Gabbana.

This sleeveless bodycon midi, approximately worth Rs. 3,03,885, also had a sweetheart neckline with broad straps that looked amazing on the diva. She completed the outfit with matching Rainbow lace brooch detail pumps, worth Rs. 95,459, approximately. We’re taking notes!

Sassy ensemble with varsity jacket:

Khan loves to wear outfits that merge Gen-Z sass with modern choices. This was visible in her recent black and blue ensemble, as well. It featured a fitted black top with a sophisticated high neckline. This was layered with a slightly oversized college-cropped varsity jacket, created by the geniuses at Givenchy.

This was paired with blue high-waisted pants that went well with the outfit. The diva completed the outfit with minimalistic accessories like silver Gen-Z-approved hoops and sleek 4G sunglasses in Acetate, worth Rs. 39,000.

Basic fit with oversized hoodie:

Suhana also showed us how even the most basic outfits can go a long way, especially when it comes to vacation wear. She wore a plain gray hoodie with a comfortably oversized silhouette. This was paired with casual yet stylish pants to create the perfect travel-friendly ensemble that both looked and felt great.

Further, the diva added finishing touches to this one with a dark blue baseball cap from Miu Miu that looked stylish and also protected her from the sun— fashionable and functional!

So, are you feeling inspired to shop till you drop to prepare for the upcoming vacation season?

Which one of Suhana Khan’s looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away

