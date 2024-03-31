Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a dash of sass to all-denim airport look with hard to miss customized Crew jacket

With her much-awaited movie Crew hitting the big screen and creating all the buzz, Kareena Kapoor returned to the bay with her family. Accompanied by hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, the Kapoor diva strutted through the airport looking her best even as she decided to keep it all casual.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted arriving back after a rejuvenating vacay in Tanzania, Africa. She was dropping some amazing vacation pictures on her Instagram, and the diva headed back to the city to celebrate the release of her movie Crew.

Kareena Kapoor keeps denim airport look stylish and casual in Crew jacket

Known to slay even the most minimalistic look with panache, chicness, and style, Bebo is often the epitome of laid-back fashion. Be it a summer-friendly Kaftaan or an oversized shirt with baggy pants, the Kapoor girl kicks it out of the park like a pro. Her recent airport look consists of a denim overload and we love it.

Rocking a customized Crew denim jacket that was gifted to her at the movie’s trailer launch, Bebo looked edgy. The jacket featured the tagline "Risk It Fake It Steal It," sprawled across the back, it also had “CREW” embossed on the front right shoulder. Kapoor made sure she accompanied her oversized jacket with baggy denims to finish the look. Kareena paired the jacket with a classic plain white t-shirt and matching white sneakers.

Have a look:

Here’s how Kareena Kapoor styled her airport look effortlessly

Keeping her sporty vibe in check, the Jab We Met actress styled her look with a M/S Haven Mismo Grand Herringbone/Cuoio shoulder bag. The tan-colored oversized tote bag was a perfect addition to her look. The bag is priced at INR 44,128 (€490).

To finish her look, Kareena Kapoor Khan added a pair of black sunnies with a hint of nude lipstick.

How do you like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s edgy yet laid-back airport look? Comment down below and let us know right away.

