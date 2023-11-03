Kareena Kapoor Khan STUNS in draped satin-twill maxi dress at SRK's birthday bash; we hope you’re taking notes

Last night was a star-studded birthday bash for Shah Rukh Khan, and guess who stole the show? Of course, Kareena Kapoor! She looked amazing in a breathtaking white gown. We are all too only familiar with Kareena Kapoor as the legendary Poo! The Asoka actress is always killing and giving us major style aspirations. Even after all these years, this Bollywood queen maintains her sense of style. That is why she has earned the title of fashion queen.

Kareena Kapoor is a great inspiration when it comes to easily embracing the current styles and making a statement. So, if you're searching for some real fashion inspiration, go no further than Kareena's stunning wardrobe. Stay tuned to discover more about her stunning evening ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor’s flawless white statement in party-ready masterpiece

Let's talk about Kareena Kapoor's gorgeous appearance at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday event. She looked stunning in an immaculate white strapless draped satin-twill maxi dress. This stunning ensemble was made of gleaming satin fabric, which gave it a wonderful shine that brightened up the night.

The full-length design offered a sense of elegance, while the draped details and uneven high-low hem in the front gave the ensemble a whimsical and unusual twist. This magnificent thing is the work of the outstanding designer, Brandon Maxwell.

Kareena Kapoor's hair, makeup, and accessories for the evening

Let's take a look at the amazing accessories Kareena Kapoor wore for the evening! First and foremost, she decked her neck with a stunning necklace, which brought the ideal touch of glitz to her look.

When it came to carrying essentials, the Jab We Met actress opted for a textured clutch by Bottega Veneta. If you ask us, it was a classy decision. The 3 Idiots star just didn't stop there, though! Kareena slipped into a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s golden ankle strap heels to round off her appearance, which provided an extra touch of beauty and class.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is known for her breathtaking inherent beauty and she always looks great no matter what the hair or makeup game may be. She wore her luscious locks open, fashioned with a side partition, in a simple yet exquisite haircut for the evening. It looked great with her outfit and provided a touch of easy glamor.

Let's go on to her makeup game. She sported contoured and flushed cheeks that accentuated her stunning features. Her eyes were smeared with eyeliner and kohl-rimmed to provide a sense of sultriness. The Jaane Jaan actress finished out the look with a flash of peach-colored lipstick, which added a sense of freshness to her face.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

