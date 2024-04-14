Karisma Kapoor, one of the most stylish 90s beauties in the Indian entertainment industry, loves to serve pure elegance with a side of sass. Be it on the red carpet in an extravagant gown or on a casual outing in an oversized co-ord set, Karisma’s fashion game is always on fleek. Her recent vibrant yellow ensemble was visible proof of her fashion supremacy.

So, let’s have a detailed look at Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly elegant and vibrant ensemble to get inspired by the Murder Mubarak actress' easy-breezy outfit.

Karisma Kapoor spelled understated elegant in a bright yellow ensemble:

The Zero actress and her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan are obsessed with capes and kaftans which is perhaps why they love to make a case for them. Her recent vibrant ensemble was another page out of the same book. She wore an incredibly gorgeous printed cape with yellow, white, gray, and black prints and we were speechless.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress aced the off-beat look with this classy outfit from Anamika Khanna’s AK-OK, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 58,000. Her ensemble featured a beautifully breezy and long cape-like jacket with an abstract print pattern, an ode to modern art's beauty. She teamed this with a matching ankle-length chiffon slip dress.

This minimal ensemble is perfect for a casual Sunday brunch with your friends, family, or your boo. In fact, the cream sleeveless slip dress with the deep and alluring neckline and a unique one-sided knot style around the ankle was a work of art in itself.

The flowy material of the dress allowed it to mimic the diva’s movement and flow freely to give the outfit a perfect easy-breezy and effortlessly sassy look. It can be a great combination for your trips for the upcoming summer holidays.

Karisma Kapoor’s flawless accessories, makeup, and hairstyle picks:

For accessories, Karisma kept her outfit minimalistic with sleek silver hoop earrings and matching chunky rings, and a beaded black bracelet that went well with her OOTD. She also added a pair of dark-tinted black sunglasses to beat the summer heat. These accessories actively added to the look without stealing focus from the same.

Even her laid-back hairstyle with a middle parting and natural waves beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders. Meanwhile, her simple makeup look with dramatic black eyeliner, a touch of blush, and pretty nude lipstick went great with her outfit—Wise choices indeed. We’re taking notes.

So, did you like Karisma Kapoor’s cool and chic outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian looks as hot as a heatwave in shimmery white gown with bandage-like form-fitting silhouette