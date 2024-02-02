Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most gorgeous, classiest, and super talented leading ladies, is known for her ability to make and break trends with her fashion-forward statements. The OG 90s diva always leaves her fans and followers begging and gushing for more with incomparably special outfit choices. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently chose to wear a vibrant dress that had us obsessed.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s zoom into the beautiful Zero actress, Karisma Kapoor’s awesome and vibrant green-colored maxi dress to understand how the diva left her fans and followers stunned. Are you ready? Well, let’s just go ahead and dive right in.

Karisma Kapoor exuded sheer elegance in vibrant green dress

In the pictures that set social media ablaze, the fabulous Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ankle-length maxi dress, meticulously created by none other than the incomparable fashion maven, Ritu Kumar. This totally added a touch of opulence with a side of elegance to the look.

The gorgeous full-sleeved dress, worth Rs. 9,200, was visibly all things affordable, classy, and sincerely sassy. It had a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her ensemble. We simply love the Biwi No.1 actress’ vibrant dress.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s dress also helped her flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure

Further, Karisma’s beautiful and classy dress also had a rather relaxed silhouette that made her feel super comfortable while making her look oh-so-amazing. The classy piece was also cinched at the waist with an elastic band that accentuated the diva’s waist.

This also allowed the Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge actress to flaunt her well-toned and enviable figure. It also had balloon-like sleeves that added to its overall design. The well-formal pleats also elevated the whole piece beyond all comparison.

Karisma Kapoor’s pretty accessories were also on fleek

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor’s pretty elder sister completed her vibrant green outfit with black strappy sandals. these helped her add a layer of effortless elegance to her outfit along with an overall harmonious appeal. But that’s not all, she also chose to take the minimalistic route to elevate her green ensemble with statement gold hoop earrings.

These earrings complemented the diva’s gorgeous outfit while contributing to the overall formal and classy aesthetic. This was a wise decision because they allowed the seasoned actress to elevate her outfit without actually stealing focus from the same. After all, this pretty maxi dress deserved it, didn’t it? This ensemble cemented the 90s actress’ status as a true fashion inspiration for every modern fashionista.

So, what did you think about Karisma Kapoor’s beautiful dress? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon revives 70s hyper flared denim jeans and leather moto jacket with Rs 2.97 lacs classy look