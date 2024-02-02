Kriti Sanon, one of the sincerely talented and well-loved leading ladies of Bollywood, is known for her ability to always go above and beyond to serve fierceness and sheer perfection with a side of drama and pure sass with her fabulous fashion statements. Keeping up with this incredibly awesome reputation, the talented diva recently gave an ode to the major fashion icons of the 70s with stylish elements from the fashionably fabulous era’s divine outfits. It’s an understatement to say that we’re legit in love with the oh-so-talented actress’ simply classy ensemble, styled by none other than the style maven, Sukriti Grover.

So, without any further ado, why don’t we just zoom into the talented Ganapath actress, Kriti Sanon’s timeless ensemble to understand how she was able to set social media on fire with this sincerely fierce fashion statement? Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right on it.

Kriti Sanon served fashion finesse at its best in a timeless ensemble

The Bhediya actress recently set social media ablaze as she posted pictures of herself in a classic and timeless outfit. This outfit featured a Strong Shoulder Leather Moto Jacket in Chestnut color, worth Rs. 2,40,200, from Frame. This cropped and full-sleeved piece is a vintage-inspired jacket made of incredibly soft pebbled lamb leather.

The classy piece also features a perfect power-play-ready structured shoulder, zippers at cuffs, and all the OG style elements of a classic Moto silhouette. But that’s not all, the talented Dilwale actress further added a silver-tone metal belt to create a look cinched at the waist that perfectly accentuated the classy skincare mogul’s enviable and well-toned figure. Doesn’t it remind you of the vintage 70s fashion finesse?

But the nostalgia-laden magic didn’t just stop there. The actress paired her cropped jacket with the same brand’s Extreme Flare Jeans in Lago Di Como color, which is worth Rs. 56,900. These dramatic and leg-lengthening jeans are a literal ode to all the major 70s fashion icons. We can’t help but feel nostalgic about this one.

These jeans, made from sustainable denim with recycled materials, also feature the timeless 5-pocket styling, making it all the more special. The fabulous pair, with ultra high-rise style, tends to be at the hip and thigh with an exaggerated bell bottom going from the knee. The Adipurush actress’ entire outfit was a literal nod to the 70s and we honestly love it!

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point

Kriti Sanon further chose to complete her ensemble with matching and glistening black formal snake-print closed ankle-length heels with pointed toes and pencil heels. These perfectly added a harmonious appeal to the talented diva’s sincerely classy ensemble.

Meanwhile, she also took the minimalistic route and added a gold statement necklace and dark-tinted sunglasses to elevate her look. On the other hand, the classy star also chose to go for a grunge-like makeup look with brown smokey eyeliner and eyeshadow, subtly blushed cheeks, and the prettiest nude-colored lipstick.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed, left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and classy straight look with a middle parting, allowing the hair to cascade down her shoulders. We also simply adore how this hairstyle beautifully framed her face.

This perfectly merges with the outfit’s overall formal and timeless aesthetic while making sure that the diva’s beyond beautiful face is clearly visible. This super classy look totally cemented Kriti Sanon’s status as a major source of inspiration for Gen-Z fashionistas.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s incredibly classy ensemble? Are you inspired to look back and embrace the 70s with your fashionably fabulous choices? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

