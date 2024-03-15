Kiara Advani has consistently been working hard to serve fashion fiercest with every outfit that she wears. Keeping up with this pre-established reputation, the actress attended the Yodha screening last night. For this special occasion, she wore a formal electric blue body-hugging pantsuit. The diva walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, at the venue. They are definitely one of our favorite Bollywood celebrity couples!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Kiara Advani’s electric blue formal statement at Yodha’s premiere night to better understand her fierce OOTN?

Kiara Advani’s electric blue formal attire:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress made quite a fashionable splash, styled to perfection by Lakshmi Lehr, at the Yodha premiere last night. The diva wore the most spectacular electric blue pantsuit for the star-studded night. Her outfit featured a tube top-like fitted black top, which was layered with an electric blue blazer.

This statement-worthy piece had a deep V-shaped neckline that gave her outfit a super sexy edge. The full-sleeved blazer had timeless shoulder pads with vintage silver buttons on the chest and the edge of the sleeves, along with convenient pockets on both sides. These designs gave her outfit a sophisticated appeal.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s flawless formal statement:

The Kabir Singh actress paired this blazer with matching ankle-length pants that complemented her overall look. The straight fit of the high-waisted pants looked uncomparably classy. The diva paired this outfit with statement-worthy metallic silver pumps to serve fashion finesse at its best.

With this vibrant formal ensemble, the pretty diva gave a modern twist to boardroom fashion, serving the corporate core with a fresh and fabulous twist. It’s quite clear that she knows how to make heads turn with just the right fashion statements. We’re totally obsessed with her sense of style!

Kiara Advani’s hairstyle and makeup look:

The Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 actress allowed the formal pantsuit to stand on its merit with a no-accessory look that left us swooning and gushing. Kiara also chose to leave her dark tresses open, and her hair stylist, Nikita Menon, gave her hair that extra bounce by styling it into natural-looking waves with a middle parting and outward curls, which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and framed her face to perfection.

Meanwhile, Lekha Gupta, the diva’s makeup artist, went for a rather subtle makeup look for this one with a radiant base, a touch of subtle eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, and a subtle dash of pink blush with a shimmery highlighter. However, the actress’ perfect nude glossy lipstick along with her incomparable smile were the supreme highlights of the diva’s look. We sincerely believe that the diva slayed this one and how!

So, what do you think of Kiara Advani’s formal and fabulous look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away

ALSO READ: BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy serve high-fashion finesse at Yodha’s premiere