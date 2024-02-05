Kriti Sanon is a retro delight in polka dot patterns, swinging fringes, and vintage fashion for TBMAUJ promotions

Hey, fashionistas! If there's one thing Kriti Sanon can do, it's slay the fashion game during film promotions. With each excursion, she delivers incredible splendor. And her recent promotional journey for her next film Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya with the handsome Shahid Kapoor is not any different.

This time, Kriti Sanon has taken us on a stylish journey down memory lane, recreating previous trends and reintroducing the retro mood. From her hair to her clothing, she has nailed each look, leaving us wanting more. So, dive deeper to get into the details of the Ganapath actress' recent fashion picks.

The cargo pants craze

Firstly, Kriti Sanon rocked the strapless corset top, paired with classy high-waisted cargo pants. The floral printed co-ord set was from Marques Almeida. Here's the scoop on cargo pants: initially designed for the military with numerous pockets, they gained popularity during the late 1990s.

The fabulous fringes

The next outfit that evoked nostalgia was a fringe-detailed one. Kriti Sanon wore Herve Leger's white outfit. The body-flattering silhouette had layers of fringes attached at the end. Fringes originally gained popularity in the 1920s, originating from Western culture as decorative elements.

The pretty plaids

The bright and hottest outfit on the list showcased the charm of plaid in just the right amount. She started with a plaided full-sleeved shirt, paired it with a mini skirt, and casually overlaid it with a similarly printed jacket. The entire ensemble was from Burberry. The plaided print fashion originated from the rebellion subculture in the 1960s.

The bell-bottom brilliance

Her next ensemble during the TBMAUJ promotion again brought back memories of the retro fashion trend. She rocked a classic brown leather jacket with amazing embellishments, along with flared denim pants. Bell-bottoms first gained popularity in the 1960s and were closely linked to the hippie and bohemian vibes.

The polka-dotted elegance

Last but not least, the most recent outfit she wore was a polka-dotted mini dress. The black dots printed all over her mini dress, with various sizes, added extra edginess. The Gucci RTW outfit was wonderfully paired with sheer black stockings. The aesthetically appealing polka dots entered the fashion scene in the 1920s, with the peak of this trend between the 1950s and 1980s.

All of these pretty looks were styled by stylist Sukriti Grover. So, which of these looks did you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

