EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon dubs Do Patti most challenging film; reveals her character has 'lot of layers'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The National-award-winning actress was recently seen in Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Kriti is set to feature in Do Patti where she will be sharing the screen space with Kajol. Ahead of the film's release, the actress sat for an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive interview with us, Sanon revealed why Do Patti is one of the most challenging films for her and also gave a sneak peek at her role in the film.

Kriti Sanon on Do Patti and her character

During an exclusive fan interaction with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon was asked to name one film that has been the most challenging for her.

To this, Kriti said, "I think the one that is still not out which is Do Patti. It's hard for me to tell you why because only the teaser has been dropped. But I can say that in the film, I have done something for the first time that I did not play in any of my films earlier. It was really challenging not just physically and in body language but also emotionally a lot. It has got a lot of graph, emotions, drama and lot of layers. It is a character with a lot of layers so Do Patti has been one of my most challenging so far." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Do Patti teaser

In the teaser of Do Patti, we see Kajol as a cop for the first time in her career and Kriti turns a femme fatale. On the other hand, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

“The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix,” the makers added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Do Patti is set to release in 2024 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Do Patti Teaser OUT: Kajol-Kriti Sanon starrer will leave you intrigued; to woo suspense lovers