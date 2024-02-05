Khushi Kapoor repeats her leather skirt with black turtleneck top; sets a trend for Gen-Z fashion

When it comes to Gen-Z stars, there's no disputing that they have a distinct flair that defines them differently. Khushi Kapoor is one such diva who understands how to make her appearance stand out. With her young attractiveness and colorful fashion sense, she constantly manages to personalize her looks.

The Archies actress recently turned to Instagram to share some joyful photos with her best friend Muskan Chanana. Of course, her wardrobe selections were spot on. Khushi Kapoor shows how she understands how to turn heads, whether she's wearing a fresh street-style outfit or a stylish and exquisite suit. So let's take a closer look at her savvy fashion choices, which never fail to wow.

What Khushi Kapoor wore while she posed with her BFF?

When it comes to delivering the ideal appearance, Khushi Kapoor is always one step ahead of the Gen-Z crowd. She was recently photographed wearing a black turtleneck top made of soft cotton fabric. The full-sleeved shirt had a knitted texture that added a fashionable edge. What's more amazing is that this fashionable top just costs Rs 1,895.

She combined it well with a brown leather skirt. The Babaton Brown Leather Mini Skirt by Aritzia included handy pockets that enhanced style and practicality. But here's the funny part: you might remember Khushi wearing the same skirt to her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday party just a few days ago. Khushi Kapoor clearly understands how to make the greatest use of her wardrobe and create flexible ensembles that leave an impact.

How do Gen-Z divas accessorize their party-ready looks?

When it comes to nailing the minimalist style, Generation Z understands how to do it properly. Khushi Kapoor, in particular, looked stunningly ethereal in her accessories. She chose a slender, golden-toned chain to gently ornament her neck, providing an air of refinement to her look.

Khushi wore a pair of hoops that beautifully framed her face and provided a touch of elegance to her entire outfit. To keep things simple and stylish, she donned a golden bracelet with just the appropriate amount of shine on her wrist.

About Khushi Kapoor’s hair and makeup

When it comes to makeup, Khushi Kapoor understands how to highlight her features with a lovely dewy finish. Her makeup style focused on generating a natural shine that easily turned heads. She contoured her cheeks with a blush pink tint, creating a gentle flush of color that suited her skin tone.

To highlight her eyes, she chose a chocolate brown makeup look with a nicely smeared kohl stroke. Khushi chose a pale brown lipstick to finish her chocolate brown look with a hint of refinement. Moving on, she fashioned her hair into voluminous loose waves with a center parting for a sleek and easy look.

Khushi Kapoor's immaculate fashion abilities have cemented her status as a Gen-Z star. This style properly highlighted the important elements that resonate with the younger generation.

From the fashionable turtleneck top and brown leather skirt to the simple accessories and dewy makeup, her outfit was flawless.

