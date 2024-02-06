Madhuri Dixit, one of the most loved and beyond-talented OG 90s actresses from Bollywood, is known for her unique ability to serve the fiercest and most vibrant fashion statements. Recently, the diva stunned all in the classiest vibrant purple saree with intricate gold embroidery. She also chose to add a fusional twist that left us gasping, gushing, and legit begging for more. Her beautiful outfit totally filled us with nostalgia because this outfit reminded us of her iconic character, Nisha, don’t you agree?

So, without any further delays, let’s dive right into the Aaja Nachle actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s fusion fashion statement to understand how she created such a magical and nostalgic moment. Are you ready? Well, let’s just go ahead and get right to it.

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked all things amazing in a pretty purple-hued saree

The Kalank actress was recently spotted on the sets of the reality TV show Dance Deewane. The divine actress looked elegant in the prettiest purple-hued cocktail saree which exuded elegance at its very best. The exciting saree had gold-colored edges which visibly contributed to the piece’s overall allure.

The Devdas actress’ statement saree was further paired with a matching blouse that was all things gorgeous. Madhuri’s matching blouse was laden with gold nature-inspired embroidery work. We’re totally mesmerized by the diva’s exceptionally classy drape.

What were the fusional elements that made Madhuri Dixit’s saree super special?

The Yaraana actress’ sincerely cool cap-sleeved blouse had a deep, circular-shaped plunging neckline which added a layer of sultriness to her super stylish purple-colored saree. This also helped the Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable and well-toned waistline. Its fitted silhouette also hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places.

The exceptionally classy actress’ saree also had a sexy side slit that made her outfit fiery. She also added a fusional twist to her ensemble with a floor-length kaftan-like cape with 3/4th sleeves. The pleated sheer shrug with an oversized silhouette also had intricate nature-inspired floral embroidery with gold-colored edges.

Madhuri Dixit’s gorgeous accessories were also visibly on point

Furthermore, Dixit chose to complete her purple outfit with gold-colored strappy sandals which were embellished with a traditional mirrorwork design. These perfectly complemented her outfit while adding a harmonious layer to her seriously cool outfit. We simply love this cool pick because it makes the diva’s overall aesthetic look amazing.

But that’s not all, the seasoned actress also elevated her saree with matching gold-colored statement accessories. This included a gold classy necklace with Kundan work and intricate embroidery, matching simplistic earrings, a pretty statement ring, and, of course, the sassiest gold-colored embellished crystal-encrusted kadha bracelets. Doesn’t her choices look super classy?

So, what did you think of Madhuri Dixit’s pretty and purple fusional ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming party or event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comment section below, right away.

