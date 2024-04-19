Bharti Singh, popularly known as the laughter queen, has garnered immense affection and love from the audience for her perfect comedy timing and hard work. Apart from her active social media presence, the comedienne hosts a podcast channel along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Prince Narula and Bharti Singh appreciated Bigg Boss 17’s Salman Khan for his outshining nature.

Prince Narula appreciates Salman Khan

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Bigg Boss 9 winner, Prince Narula on their podcast for a candid discussion, where Prince shared his experiences after winning the show. Also, he along with Bharti goes on to appreciate Salman Khan for his nature and charming looks in the same discussion.

When Haarsh narrated an incident where Narula’s chill behavior on accepting the invitation of the podcast impressed him, Bharti Singh said, “Kisi din Salman bhai bhi aise hi keh de (If only, someday, Salman Khan says the same).”

The Dance Deewane 4 anchor showed a firm belief that one day all the superstars of the industry will grace her podcast with their presence. And luckily, it has started to happen.

Adding to it, the Bigg Boss 9 winner said, “Salman bhai ka to hum keh bhi skate hai. Wo ek insaan aisa hai jo kuch nhi dekhta hai, jiske muah pe haan, Haan! (We can say that about Salman Khan. He is a person who doesn’t see anything, and his yes means Yes!)” Agreeing with this, the comedian said, “Sach mien, uss bande ki vibes hi alag hai (Truly, that person’s vibes are different).”

The Splitsvilla 8 winner further spoke about Salman Khan’s impressive looks. He expressed it saying, “Wo ek actor aisa hai, jiasa screen pe dikhta hai, usse zada khoobsurat hai (He is one of the actors who look more beautiful in real life than on screen).” This reminded Limbachiyaa of Aayush Sharma’s same statement in the previous podcast.

Bharti Singh’s opinion of Salman Khan

Later in the podcast, Bharti mentioned that Salman Khan has eyes. She also talked about how much of a gentleman he is in his real life by sharing an incident. Singh said, “Jab bhi kisi ladki ko aise pakadte hai, hanth aisa nahi hota, aisa hota hai. Ye kitni manners wali baat hai (Whenever he has to hold any woman he makes a wrist. This speaks about his respect for women).”

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is currently serving her hosting duties in the dance reality show, Dance Dewane 4, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suneil Shetty.

Previously, she has worked in many comedy shows including, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, Comedy Night Bachao, and many more.

On the personal front, Bharti exchanged wedding vows with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and together, the couple are parents to a son.

