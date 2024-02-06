Nora Fatehi, one of the most loved and celebrated dancers and actresses in Bollywood, is known for her incomparably bold and sexy outfits. The diva dares to merge exceptionally luxurious and sassy elements to create the perfect fashion-forward outfits that legit belong in our dreams. Keeping up with this habit, the gorgeous singer recently chose to wear a black ensemble which she elevated with statement accessories and a bag of our dreams. And, we’re totally simping over this one.

So, what are we even holding on to? Let’s zoom in and take a detailed glance at the talented Thank God actress, Nora Fatehi’s extra fiery black and silver birthday party-ready ensemble. Are you ready? Let’s dive in and get decoding!

What did Nora Fatehi choose to wear for her birthday bash?

The talented Bharat actress recently posted a super sexy video of herself in a seriously incredible black and silver ensemble for her birthday. The diva’s swoon-worthy ensemble featured a classy black ankle-length maxi dress with a high turtleneck which added a layer of sophistication to her outfit. The sassy body-con dress ended up hugging her curves at all the right places which ended up accentuating them, helping the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure to sheer perfection. This full-sleeved dress, from Saint Laurent, also came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 2,15,118, approximately.

Nora’s classy dress also had a seriously classy rib knit collar. This incredibly chic piece, which was exclusively handmade in Italy, also comes with a seriously fiery side slit that added a layer of sultriness to her ensemble. The pretty dress is also made with responsible wool which makes it a fabulous move from the diva, towards fashion sustainability at its very best. The exceptionally sophisticated ensemble also had timeless shoulder pads which added layers of formal elegance to the same. It’s super hard not to fall head-over-heels in love with this outfit, isn’t it?

How did Nora Fatehi accessorize her all-black birthday outfit?

Furthermore, Nora chose to complete her fashionable fit with black pumps which ended up giving her outfit a rather harmonious appeal complementing the same. But that’s not all! She also chose to add statement accessories like a silver-colored crystal-encrusted watch with layered silver bracelets and matching statement rings. The actress also added a seriously shimmery silver-colored diamond-studded necklace with intricate droplets and matching droplet earrings to add some much-needed bling. These carefully chosen accessories perfectly elevated the diva’s classy all-black outfit. And, we simply adore her applause-worthy decisions here.

Fatehi also chose to carry Balenciaga’s Hourglass crystal-embellished mini bag, an exclusive piece crafted in Italy, which is approximately worth Rs. 3,65,480 with her exceptionally sassy ensemble. This shimmery bag has a curved base and a structured silhouette which makes it exceptional. Its hourglass shape makes this mini bag all the more dreamy. The bag is also covered with crystals for a shiny look. The matching silver log also makes this bag all the more opulent while giving it a luxurious appeal. And, we are sincerely obsessed with this diva’s super classy ensemble.

So, what did you think about Nora Fatehi’s beyond-dreamy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for a party or an upcoming event?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below, right away.

