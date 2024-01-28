Malaika Arora, one of the classiest, most trendy, and boldest actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to carry anything with charm, panache, and a side of sheer confidence. The diva knows exactly how to make and break trends with her ensembles, every damn day. This is especially true for her recent all-denim ensemble that she chose to wear for Natasha Poonawalla’s beyond-amazing party. And we’re head-over-heels in love with her blue-hued ensemble.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at the Patakhaa actress, Malaika Arora’s super sassy and classy denim ensemble to understand how the diva was able to leave onlookers and fans alike, gasping along with setting the internet on fire? Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Malaika Arora looked super hot and classy in a denim ensemble

The pretty Dabanng actress was recently seen attending Natasha Poonawalla's party last night which honored the Jonas brothers and celebrated their first show in India. For the occasion, she proved that denim is still hot while wearing a denim bralette with a matching high-waisted mini-skirt. The bralette-like top had a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline and helped the diva bare her midriff while flaunting her oh-so-enviable and toned body like a boss. Her upper-thigh length mini-skirt and matching belt added to her seriously fiery look, making us fall head-over-heels in love. The fitted ensemble also accentuated her body, perfectly adding to her overall allure.

Advertisement

Further, the classy Housefull 2 actress chose to layer it with Alexandre Vauthier’s Acid-Wash Double-Breasted denim blazer, approximately worth Rs. 93,595, which has an off-white-like faded and acid-washed light blue color with classy and peaked crisp lapels. The full-sleeved blazer also has side pockets and classy shoulder pads for that super formal aesthetic. The slightly oversized fitting of the blazer pairs well with the fitted outfit. The diva’s outfit effortlessly dares to merge street style awesomeness with a sultry and super hot style, and it looks beyond awesome, doesn’t it?

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, the classy Dabangg 2 actress chose to complete her ensemble with chunky and strappy gold-colored heels which perfectly raised the heat by adding to the ensemble while adding a harmonious appeal to the diva’s overall alluring aesthetic. She also further elevated her classy and sassy look with gold-toned accessories. This included a stylish metallic gold mini bag and a link chain-like chunky necklace. Last but not least, the Dil Se actress’ hairstyle and makeup looks were also on fleek.

The diva went for a glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, brown and black smoky eye shadow, bold dark kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, heavily blushed cheeks, and the classiest glossy pink-colored lipstick that looked exceptional with her whole look. On the other hand, the diva also chose to tie her dark tresses up into a sleek ponytail which allowed for her hair to cascade down her back while making sure that her pretty face was visible. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 judge deserves a major round of applause for this one, doesn’t she?

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s ensemble for the occasion? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Liked Alia Bhatt's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ajrakh print saree? It will soon become most talked-about trend