Alia Bhatt, one of the prettiest and most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her fashion-forward choices and super chic ensembles. This is especially true for the classy and traditional ethnic wear outfits that she has worn recently. The talented Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress was recently honored for her fabulous work at the Joy Awards 2024, in Riyadh.

The pretty diva totally exuded elegance. For the auspicious occasion, the talented Brahmastra actress chose to wear an undeniably alluring Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s red drape with a beautiful blue cape. This choice left us gasping and at a total loss for words.

This classy saree was laden with hand-embroidered Ajrakh print that perfectly elevated her ensemble beyond all comparison. This modernized yet desi floor-length and well-pleated drape was paired with a tube-top-like plunging and off-shoulder blouse. She also added a blue embellished cape to the outfit, elevated with gold embroidery. It also created an elegant train that cascaded behind her as she walked gracefully and with confidence.

The pretty Dear Zindagi actress’ outfit not only displayed the allure of Ajrakh work on a global scale but also revived the same. Alia Bhatt's fashion-forward moment started an Ajrakh print trend wave which is quickly becoming one of the most talked about fashion trends. Soon, more talented actresses including Kriti Sanon. Rashmika Mandanna, and others, also joined in on the mission. Let’s take a closer look at their classy ensembles.

4 actresses who also jumped on the Ajrakh print trend train

Kriti Sanon’s divine red and blue-hued saree:

The talented Do Patti actress recently chose to wear a traditional and timeless blue and red-hued saree which is laden with intricate Ajrakh embroidery, which perfectly elevates her ensemble. The contrasting colors merged together to create a classy fashion statement that is undeniably worthy of applause.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fusion co-ord with jacket:

The classy Animal actress recently chose to merge traditional allure with modernistic fusion by wearing a gorgeous co-ord set with a traditional multi-colored Ajrakh print all over it. This classy set featured an off-shoulder bralette-like tube top paired with wide-legged pants. She also added a matching long floor-length jacket to complete the whole classy look.

Vidya Balan’s traditional red and grey suit:

The beautiful Bhool Bhulaiya actress recently chose to wear a beautiful red embroidered suit with intricate Ajrakh artwork all over it. She kept the timeless allure going by balancing her suit out with a pastel grey dupatta and matching grey sharara pants. The diva’s oh-so-classy traditional ensemble truly showcases the timeless beauty of Ajrakh embroidery.

Neetu Kapoor’s timeless black and gold suit:

The talented JugJugg Jeeyo actress also chose to jump on the trend train that her daughter-in-law spearheaded. She did this by choosing to wear a timeless black colored suit with intricate multi-colored Ajrakh work all over the hem and yoke, enhanced with rose-gold sequins. This suit featured an embroidered multikali kurta, matching black fitted churidar pants, and a beautiful dupatta to elevate the whole ensemble.

So, what do you think about this trend? Are you feeling inspired to add some Ajrakh-printed ethnic ensembles to your wardrobe? Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

