Mouni Roy, along with being one of the most talented up-and-coming actresses in the Indian entertainment industry, also dares to be exceptional in her fashion game. The fact that she dares to take risks is exactly what sets her apart as a fashion icon. The diva recently wore a stylish yet laid-back outfit to the airport, and we were impressed by her easy-breezy style.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a detailed glance at Mouni Roy’s airport ensemble to get inspired by the Brahmastra actress’ casual, cool, and effortlessly stylish OOTD?

Mouni Roy’s effortlessly easy and breezy airport allure:

The Made In China actress’ airport looks are always just great, and the recent ensemble was no less. It featured a Valentino’s graphic white T-shirt with ‘VLTN’ printed on the same, in red. This comfortable cap-sleeved T-shirt with an oversized silhouette comes for approximately Rs. 47,862. The high neckline of the T-shirt gave the ensemble a rather sophisticated edge.

Gen-Z fashion is all about keeping comfortable while looking sassy. In fact, Oversized graphic tees are a Gen-Z-approved style staple, and the Gold actress has visibly nailed the aesthetic with her airport-ready style, don’t you agree? This T-shirt was further tucked into blue denim jeans that kept the fresh fashion statement going.

The baggy wide-legged silhouette of these jeans gave the outfit a comfortable twist while the high-waisted style kept the alluring appeal going. The Naagin actress also added a black Chanel belt with a glossy gold buckle to complete the ensemble’s overall look.

However, the highlight of the whole look has got to be the diva’s classy shoes. She tucked the denim jeans into matching blue denim boots with a trendy pointed-toe style that totally rocked. These ankle-length beauties sealed the deal for the whole airport look, making it look stylish as well as spectacular. This airport look proved that Roy’s fashion game is up-to-date, and frankly, it just keeps getting better, don’t you agree?

Mouni Roy’s flawless accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Mouni kept things minimalistic when it came to accessories, which played extremely well with the Gen-Z aesthetic of her look. This list included black dark-tinted sunglasses with a classy and sleek wristwatch. This made sure that the attention was focused on her airport-ready outfit, and we’re taking notes.

But that’s not all, she also added a vibrant red Chanel small flap bag with a top handle with luxurious gold metal hardware, which matched her T-shirt’s design. This piece comes with a price tag of approximately Rs. 6,09,200. This classy quilted piece also has the brand’s iconic logo right in the front which gives it a rather refined look.

Meanwhile, she went with a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting and outward curls at the edges. This perfectly framed her face. The diva also flaunted her natural beauty with just a touch of nourishing lip gloss and blush. We loved the diva’s super wise decisions for this one!

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s airport look? Please come below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

