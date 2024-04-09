Janhvi Kapoor is a modern fashion queen. She constantly renders us speechless by setting fashion goals with her classy style statements. In fact, the Gen-Z diva always dares to serve fashion perfection with her outfit choices, no matter the occasion. She proved that earlier this morning as she was clicked near the iconic Siddhivinayak temple, walking barefoot. The diva opted for a minimalistic yet magical kurta set, and we loved it.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at the Jana Gana Mana actress’ exceptionally casual and cool ethnic ensemble? After all, it’ll help us get a better idea of Janhvi Kapoor’s off-duty style, don't you agree?

Janhvi Kapoor’s simplistic ethnic style was noteworthy:

The Roohi actress knows just how to turn heads with her fashion game. But her recent outfit choice was undeniably a class apart. She wore a beautiful blush pink kurta set that spelled all things beautiful. This incomparable set also proved that the Good Luck Jerry actress knows how to ace her off-duty looks. After all, her OOTD literally screams comfort, and we love that fact.

This classy set featured a slightly oversized and comfortable kurta with 3/4th sleeves and intricate white embroidery surrounding the V-shaped neckline. The bell-shaped sleeves of the piece also gave it an additional touch of comfort and gorgeousness. The long and oversized calf-length kurta also had a free-flowing silhouette with pleats that gave it a rather stylish twist. This simplistic piece’s design was also quite unique and statement-worthy. We’re taking notes here!

Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic ensemble was femme and fabulous:

This was further paired with matching blush pink ankle-length pants. The wide-legged silhouette of these pajamas also gave an additional touch of comfort to the Mili actress’ minimalistic ensemble. She also added a matching dupatta and folded it around her neck to complete this ethnic and elegant look. We love the whole outfit. With this ethnic piece, Janhvi made a case for her fashion superiority. She also proved that sometimes less can be more, and minimalism can also take the crown.

The beautiful hue of the piece also looked incredible against the diva’s complexion, and we’re obsessed with the femme and fabulous vibe that she served. Kapoor also left her luscious locks open, styled into natural waves, and went with a bold no-makeup look that helped her flaunt her natural beauty. In fact, she also chose not to add any accessories to her outfit to let her kurta set speak volumes. We love her laid-back and religious style.

This simple look proved that Janhvi Kapoor is an extremely versatile diva, and she deserves to be a modern fashion icon for all the trendy Gen-Z fashionistas out there.

But what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s laid-back ethnic outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

