Rakul Preet Singh is a truly remarkable actress who can leave you enchanted with her presence on the silver screen. But that’s not all. The diva’s fashion game has also made quite the mark. She knows exactly how to turn heads, wherever she goes. In fact, the actress recently attended Ali Abbas Zafar’s iftar party wearing a spectacular emerald green ensemble, and it frankly rendered us speechless.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at Rakul Preet’s beautiful fusional ensemble to better understand the De De Pyaar De actress’ ethnic allure?

Rakul Preet Singh looked magnificent in a green fusional ensemble:

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were snapped right outside the venue. The beloved couple were among the first guests who made it to the party. They were beautifully dressed in coordinated hues of green, and we’re obsessed with this extravagant couple's style statement. Couple goals for sure!

For this star-studded occasion, the Yaariyan actress went fusional and showcased elegance as she opted for a cool and comfortable designer Indian ensemble. It had shimmery embroidery, which was beautifully crafted by none other than the fashion mavens at Prah Naaya. This vibrant emerald co-ord set featured an oversized kaftan-like top with loose and creative sleeves and a circular neckline that added to the look.

The intricate gold and green sequinned embroidery on the neckline and sleeves of the ensemble gave it a festive touch, elevating it perfectly. Even the asymmetrical edges of the top gave the whole piece a classy twist. This was paired with matching green harem pants, which cinched at the diva’s ankles. The wide-legged and baggy silhouette of the high-waisted pants spelled comfort, while the whole piece just looked classier than ever.

Even the color of the piece glowed against the diva’s complexion. This beautiful fashion statement is the perfect choice for mehendi ceremonies in the upcoming wedding season, don’t you agree? After all, the actress was able to make quite a supportive statement for fusional finesse with this outfit choice, and we’re taking notes right here!

Rakul Preet Singh’s flawless accessory, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Rakul kept things minimalistic with her accessory choices so that all the much-deserved attention remained focused on her vibrant and classy ensemble. This list of accessories included diamanté-crusted dangling earrings, gold-embellished wedge sandals, and a stylish gold clutch that went perfectly with the co-ord set’s ethnic embroidery.

Further, for her makeup look, Singh went with a flawless yet dewy base, with a touch of blush and highlighter for this one. She also added subtle eyeshadow and volumizing mascara to define her eyes. However, her brownish nude lipstick and her incomparable smile were both the highlights of the whole statement look.

As for her hairstyle, Rakul went with her signature high ponytail with sleek combed-back hair for the ultimate well-thought-out look. This allowed for her beautiful face to be visible whole, allowing for her luscious dark locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. Gotta love that, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s fancy fusional ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

