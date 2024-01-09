Mouni Roy wears a fitted brown maxi dress with a side slit and it’s all things hot and classy

Mouni Roy, one of the most talented up-and-coming actresses in Bollywood, is known as well as loved for her ability to create seriously stylish fashion statements that leave her fans and followers wanting more. In fact, she has time and again, proven her ability to wear the classiest outfits on every occasion, be it a party, a wedding, or a prominent industry event. This was true for her recent chocolate brown look as well. We’re quite literally obsessed with this one!

So, why are we holding out for? Let’s just have a closer and more detailed look at the fashionista, Mouni Roy’s chocolate brown fashion-forward statement to understand how she was able to set social media ablaze with her pictures. Are you prepared? Let’s just get right to it.

Mouni Roy served fashion finesse in a chocolate brown maxi dress

The classy Brahmastra actress recently posted pictures of herself wearing the classiest chocolate brown ensemble from D Shik by Rishika. This incomparably hot and sophisticated ankle-length dress also has a high neckline and full sleeves that add to its overall classy look. Meanwhile, it also has a fitted body-hugging silhouette which hugs her curves at all the right places, accentuating them, and helping the Gold actress flaunt her well-toned figure. This adds a level of sultriness to her ensemble while adding to the piece’s allure.

But that’s not all, the fit-forming dress also had a super hot thigh-high side slit which raises the heat quotient of the ensemble while helping the diva flaunt her elongated and well-toned legs. It also has a tie-up that helped create a ruched style effect which adds to its piece’s overall texture. This literally seems to be turning into the style element of the moment as it seems to be popping up in the most stylish ensembles of Bollywood’s leading ladies, so, why should the Made In China actress stay behind?

Mouni Roy elevated her outfit with the right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle

The gorgeous Romeo Akbar Waiter actress went on ahead to complete the ensemble with contrasting nude-colored tie-up sandals with heels to give her outfit a unique pop of color. The diva also opted for a no-accessory look to make sure that the focus remains on her hot figure-forming and much-deserving maxi dress. It’s quite safe to say that this decision visibly paid off, making us fall undeniably in love with the diva’s classy outfit. The Naagin actress further chose to leave her dark tresses open while styling them into natural-looking loose waves.

These waves beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, she also opted for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner to highlight the eye, somber blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the required spots, and the prettiest nude-colored lipstick, which matched her classy heels. It’s safe to say that this makeup look both complements as well as elevates the London Confidential actress’ overall allure. This outfit proves that Mouni Roy’s ensembles are always the best source of inspiration for modern fashionistas, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of her fitted outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to a party or a date? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

