Sriti Jha, beloved for her portrayal of Pragya in the hit TV series Kumkum Bhagya, continues to win hearts with her new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The series has garnered praise, largely due to the undeniable chemistry between Sriti and her co-star Arjit Taneja. Off-screen, Sriti is known to be an avid reader, often sharing her love for books with her fans.

Mouni Roy Reacts to Sriti Jha's latest post

Recently, Sriti took to Instagram to share a cozy snapshot of herself indulging in one of her favorite pastimes. In the photo, she is seen sitting by a window, immersed in a book with a cup of coffee by her side. She captioned the post, "Reading fiction is by far the most romantic thing I do," accompanied by Taylor Swift’s song I Hate It Here.

The post quickly gained attention, particularly a comment from fellow actress Mouni Roy, who simply wrote, "Same." It appears Sriti’s sentiments struck a chord with Mouni. Fans were equally enthusiastic, flooding the comments with admiration.

A fan wrote, “You, your book and the hot coffee that accompanies you are wonderful @itisriti.” Another fan expressed surprise at Sriti’s music taste and commented, “Can't believe my idol is a Taylor Swift fan.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has become a household name in television due to her exceptional talent and widespread popularity. She rose to fame as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia won over audiences.

Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has demonstrated her versatility in shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja star as the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which premiered on November 27. The show has captivated viewers with its engaging storyline, featuring Sriti as Amruta and Arjit as Virat.

The series explores the contrasting perspectives and personalities of Amruta and Virat, delving into the complexities of their relationship.

ALSO READ: Report: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui ties the knot for the second time