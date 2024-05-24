Maxi dresses are an absolute must-have for summer, and Malaika Arora as well as Mouni Roy proved this with their looks today. Their recent maxi dress choices gave us some major summer style goals.

Both actresses rocked the look in completely different ways, proving the versatility of this breezy outfit. Let's just see how they each made this casual and stylish trend their own, highlighting the versatility of this summery wardrobe staple. From bold and colorful to chic and monochromatic, there's a maxi dress style for everyone.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at the effortlessly stylish maxi dresses worn by the elegant Malaika Arora and the gorgeous Mouni Roy, to better understand this supremely stylish summertime staple?

Mouni Roy looked all things amazing in a bright pink maxi dress:

The Brahmastra actress always leaves us speechless with her incomparable fashion game. This is especially true for her fashionably fabulous vacation wear picks. The diva recently proved this in a beautiful and bright pink and orange printed maxi dress with pink halter neckline. This tied-dyed piece was just beyond-fabulous.

The unique criss-cross neckline, tie-up detail, and backless design really took this summer outfit to the next level. The long, flowing silhouette of the floor-length dress effortlessly swayed with the Made In China actress as she exuded charm and confidence. Not to mention, the comfortable and chic piece accentuated her curves perfectly - we can't get enough!

The Gold star finished off her outfit with coordinating pink strappy sandals for a chic and comfortable vibe. Opting for a minimalist approach, she skipped accessories to ensure all eyes were on her stunning dress. Adding a touch of luxury, she couldn't help but include a high-end Gucci Small Jacket 1961 red shoulder bag to elevate her entire look.

Last but not least, Mouni also tied her dark locks up into a high bun with a middle parting, that looked super chic. She also added pretty white flowers to her bun to elevate the vacation wear feel. She gave us a taste of her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look with a touch of pink blush and nourishing lip gross.

Malaika Arora looked just fabulous in a pristine white maxi dress:

The Happy New Year actress always makes a fashionable mark with her effortlessly chic and summer-friendly style. This was clearly visible in the stylish monochromatic magic that she served with her OOTD. Her look featured a white maxi dress with broad straps and an alluring circular neckline that looked all things amazing.

For your casual outing with friends or running errands around town, a relaxed and effortless style is the way to go. This floor-length dress, which hugged her body, beautifully accentuated the diva’s curves. The layered and ruched design added an extra touch of charm.

The Housefull actress completed the look with regular white flip-flops to keep the casual and cool look going. She also added a high-end contrasting black bag with gold hardware to add some panache and a monochromatic touch to the look. She left her hair open and went with a naturally wavy look with a side parting.

Meanwhile, she accessorized her look with a pair of dramatic black aviators, a dainty black bracelet, and a stylish silver wristwatch. We also loved how she flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. What a well-coordinated ensemble!

Feeling inspired? Why not embrace your own summer style with a maxi dress? With its comfortable silhouette and endless styling options, it's the perfect outfit for a variety of occasions.

What did you think of Malaika Arora and Mouni Roy’s stylish and summer-ready looks? Which one of these is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

