Did you notice Mouni Roy's unique pants with a wrap twist? Her latest airport look is all things comfy

Gone are the days when celebrities arrived at the airport just to catch a flight. Now, airports have evolved far beyond being mere transit points. For Bollywood celebrities, they are now a stage to flaunt the latest trends, set fashion benchmarks, and showcase personal style. Some celebs incorporate stylish and fancy elements into their travel roster, while others prefer to keep it simple and chic. But there Mouni Roy is one celeb whose airport looks are a mix of both, and her latest look is proof.

Mouni Roy’s airport looks are proof of her versatile fashion sense. She knows how to balance comfort with style. Whether she's sporting a casual tracksuit or a chic dress, Mouni ensures that she is comfortable without compromising on elegance. So, let’s take a closer look at her latest airport pick.

Mouni Roy made a stylish appearance at the airport, emanating casual elegance in her thoughtfully put-together outfit. She opted for beige wrap-over pants that featured a long knot on the side, adding a trendy twist to her otherwise basic piece. She paired her pants with a sandy brown crop top, which had a round neck that complemented her high-waisted, wrap-over pants, perfectly, highlighting her toned midriff and adding a touch of chic to the look.

To complete her outfit, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress layered her ensemble with a white unbuttoned jacket. The jacket, with its collars and relaxed fit, gave her a casual and put-together look. This layering technique is a perfect example of how to stay comfortable and stylish during travel.

The Gold actress chose minimal accessories to amp up her look. She opted for a black oversized sunglass. Her metallic handbag was a standout piece, offering her outfit a trendy contrast. She completed her look with brown sneakers which matched her outfit. The actress’s hair and make-up were in sync with her outfit. She opted for a glossy lipstick that added shine to her pout, a radiant base that gave her skin a healthy glow and blushed cheeks. Her short hair, parted in the middle and left open, framed her face beautifully and added to the overall effortless vibe of her look.

On the flip side, Mouni Roy doesn’t hesitate to add glitzy accents to her airport attire. She frequently drifts through the terminals looking stunning in dresses, bold coats, and stylish co-ord sets that draw attention. Mouni gives her outfit a refined touch by accessorising with elegant handbags, modest jewellery, and sunglasses. She shows that travel attire can be fantastic and functional at the same time.