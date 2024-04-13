Mrunal Thakur serves up some serious denim-on-denim drama in ruffled top and jeans combo

For quite some time, the trend has been creating waves in Bollywood, and that is the denim-on-denim trend. The fashion classic, which was once considered a no-no by many, has now found its place on screens and red carpets, with stars like Mrunal Thakur jumping on the bandwagon.

The denim-on-denim trend is also known as the Canadian tuxedo, where denim pieces are worn together, like pairing denim jeans with a denim jacket, shirt, or top. It's a bold statement that requires the right balance to pull off, and now Mrunal Thakur will show us how it's done.

Mrunal Thakur is known for her stylish appearances both on-screen and off-screen, and she has embraced this denim-on-denim trend with her own flair and personal touches. Let’s decode her latest look, and you'll also get tips on pulling off this trend.

Mrunal’s denim-on-denim look

The talented actress opted for a full-sleeved peplum ruffled top adorned with gold buttons. The ruffles on top added a touch of femininity and playfulness to the ensemble, while the peplum style accentuated Mrunal’s silhouette. The golden buttons served as exquisite accents, for sure.

The Hi Nanna actress paired her top with classic wide-leg denim jeans, and her outfit exuded a sense of casual chic, making it perfect for both daytime outings and evening soirees. The actress’ look perfectly encapsulated the essence of denim on the denim look.

Mrunal’s stylish accessories and glam

What set the Sita Ramam actress’ denim-on-denim look apart was not just the pieces themselves but also the way she styled them. Opting for minimal accessories, she complimented her denim ensemble with round pearl studded earrings. Mrunal completed her look with a pair of beige heels that provided the perfect balance for the denim-on-denim ensemble. The actress opted for a classic yet bold make-up look featuring striking red lipstick as the focal point, which also added a pop of color to her overall look.

She kept it subtle yet alluring, opting for nude eyeshadow with a hint of pink, which lent a feminine and romantic vibe to her make-up. To accentuate her features, she applied highlighter to her cheeks for a radiant glow. Completing her look, Mrunal styled her hair in a sleek, poker-straight manner, allowing her silky locks to cascade down her shoulders

Mrunal Thakur has the ability to nail every outfit, whether it's ethnic, western fusion, or anything in between. Once again, she has proven with her denim-on-denim ensemble that she boldly and confidently embraces her fashion sense. It won't be long before her name is included among the top fashion icons.