Many fabulous actresses in Bollywood are known for their ability to wear the most fashionably fabulous outfits and serve finesse with their incredibly awesome ensembles. But in some rare cases, two talented divas end up wearing the same classy ensemble allowing us to compare and contrast their ensembles, leading up to a fashion face-off. Such a moment occurred recently when Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh ended up wearing the same super-classy midi created by none other than Falguni Shane Peacock. We love both of their amazing ensembles.

But, who wore this incredibly classy black and gold-colored shimmery dress better? Kiara Advani or Rakul Preet Singh? Let’s take a closer look at the fabulous ways in which the divas styled and wore their sassy looks to understand and find out the answer. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Kiara Advani exuded elegance in a seriously gorgeous midi dress

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently chose to wear an incredibly classy black and gold-colored ankle-length dress. The off-the-shoulder and sleeveless tube-like neckline made the dress a total smoke-show. The criss-cross glittery gold embroidery on the embellished dress made her ensemble all the more amazing.

Further, the talented diva chose to complete her outfit with matching black chunky peep-toe heels. She also chose to go for an accessory-free look which kept the focus steady on her much-deserving ensemble. Meanwhile, she also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a dramatic plait. The talented diva also chose to elevate her sequin-laden for a glamorous makeup look, with well-defined eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. We adore the diva’s super sassy look.

Rakul Preet Singh looked beyond-magical in a black and gold midi dress

The classy De De Pyaar De actress recently chose to wear a fabulous ankle-length black dress with gold-colored glittery embroidery. She wore a sleeveless dress with an off-shoulder and plunging well-sculpted neckline which added a layer of sultriness to her classy ensemble. The classy dress hugged her curves at all things right places, accentuating her oh-so-enviable figure. The black-colored sheer material of the dress made her outfit all the more amazing.

Furthermore, the diva chose to complete her outfit with black-colored heels with a criss-cross style and a peep-toe. This added a harmonious appeal to her classy ensemble. She also chose to elevate her outfit with gold shimmery earrings and a matching statement ring. She also added a black and gold Jimmy Choo bag to add to his look. Her amazing makeup look with shiny brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick perfectly elevated her ensemble. We love the diva’s fierce ensemble.

The final verdict:

In the end, both iconic actresses rocked this fashion-forward and classy ensemble. They excelled in their elegant looks with just the right amount of accessories, appropriate hairstyle choices, and even the most glamorous makeup. They both exuded confidence and class while carrying off the black and gold ensemble with a similar flair, along with a side of pure sass. Therefore, it’s honestly very hard for us to favor only one of them. We’re sincerely obsessed with both of their ensembles.

We believe that both the actresses managed to bring their unique perspectives to their oh-so-incredible ensembles. Kiara’s sense of style was on fleek. She further chose to go with a bold no-accessory look and sided with minimalism. On the other hand, Rakul made us swoon with her classy hairstyle and appropriate accessory choice. This face-off proved that fashion is a beautiful thing through which modern fashionistas can express their emotions and present their unique thoughts in the most fashionable fabulous ways. So, nobody’s a winner this time around. We loved them both. But, do you agree with us here?

So, what did you think about the beautiful divas’ black and gold ensembles? Who do you think wins this fashion face-off? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us.

