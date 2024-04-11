Nora Fatehi recalls being 'demeaned', 'bullied' by male superstars; 'People say s**t about me all the time'

Nora Fatehi, with hits like Dilbar, Kusu Kusu, and many more item numbers under her belt, has undoubtedly made her mark in the industry. Today, when we think of peppy or sizzling dance numbers, Nora's name comes to our mind instantly. However, time and again, Nora has opened up about her initial days in the industry and discussed the struggles she faced.

In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi revealed how she was bullied and humiliated by male actors in the industry.

Nora Fatehi talks about being bullied in the industry

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Nora Fatehi made a startling revelation without mentioning the names of actors as she talked about being bullied in the industry. She said, "They’ll say things behind your back, and you’ll get to know what they said, and they have that entitlement of being bullies. Nobody will call them out."

On being asked if the bullying incident happened recently, Nora added, 'Yes, yes, very recently and all the time.' She said, "Some people don’t get it, they think, How come her? Why not our girl?’ So much of that happens, and they get so angry, and also, a lot of them don’t like my directness.

She further added that she’s not like the ‘other girls’ who’ll behave submissively in front of male stars. "I will joke with you like you’re my homie, I will tell you to your face if something is off, but I’ll also be the most amazing person for you, I’ll help you with whatever you might need."

Nora Fatehi went on to say that these people try to cover her aura with their negativity. “They start to bully you, demean you, talk bad things about you…” On being asked if she’s okay saying these things publicly, Nora replied, “People say s**t about me all the time.”

Stars or not, they are predators: Nora Fatehi

Nora also admitted that her friends often wonder how she has managed to avoid predators in Bollywood. "Luckily, I’ve not had that situation, and I know why, I do think that it could have almost happened, but my personality is a little intimidating, so they kind of get like, ‘Iske saath nahi, she could talk’. These people, whether they’re stars or not, at the end of the day are predators."

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Crakk and Madgaon Express.

