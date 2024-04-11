Nora Fatehi says feminism has ''f****d up our society' leading to men losing their masculine energy

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular Bollywood celebs currently. The Canadian dancer and actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media thanks to her looks and dance moves. However, right now Nora is in the news for her opinion on feminism.

Nora Fatehi says feminism has f***** up our society

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Nora Fatehi shared her thoughts on feminism and said, “This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that's not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora on her definition of 'right man'

Nora also talked about her idea of the 'right man' and said that men these days need to tap into their masculine energy because the current 'environment has led to men losing their masculine energy which is a problem for us women who are looking for men with masculine energy. Talking about the importance of being physically, emotionally, and mentally fit for men, she said, "You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don't want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer. Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who's going to bring the other stuff?"

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Crakk and Madgaon Express.

