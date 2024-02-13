Bollywood actresses are always going above and beyond to serve the most classy fashion-forward looks leaving us gasping and gushing for more. These fashionably fabulous divas know how to capture attention with the power of their fun and fabulous ensembles. They also know exactly how to command this attention like a boss. Two of the most stylish actresses in the industry, Nota Fatehi and Rashmika Mandanna, proved this fact recently.

Both the talented actresses chose to wear classy blue-hued long dresses with the same print that left us begging for more. But, who ended up wearing it better? The classy Rashmika Mandanna or the sassy Nora Fatehi? Let’s get up, close, and personal with their classy ensembles to find out the answer. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

What did the beyond-talented Nora Fatehi choose to wear?

The Bharat actress recently turned heads in a classy calf-length dress with a body-hugging silhouette that hugged her curves to sheer perfection. The full-sleeved dress from CILVR also had a high neckline that also made it all the more awesome. She further paired this dress with a slightly oversized and matching full-sleeved long blazer with a collared neckline.

The jacket also had OG power shoulder pads which added a layer of formal elegance to her outfit. The ruched texture of the dress added to a super classy ensemble. She also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a feathery look that frames her face perfectly while beautifully cascading down her back. Meanwhile, she added statement rings and a silver watch to elevate her look. She also went for a glamorous makeup look with blushed and highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, and the prettiest nude-colored lipstick. We love it!

What did the classy Rashmika Mandanna choose to wear?

The Animal actress recently stunned us in a floor-length long full-sleeved dress. The classy printed dress hugged her oh-so-fabulous body aptly. The glove-like ends or the sleeves made her outfit all the more sassy. The dress was also visibly cinched and tied up at the waist, helping the pretty diva flaunt her beautiful figure. The high turtleneck neckline even added a layer of sophistication to her vibrant outfit.

Meanwhile, the talented diva completed her look with black-colored formal glossy pumps which elevated her outfit while adding a layer of harmonious appeal to her ensemble. She tied her dark tresses up into a well-tied, sleek, and high bun to make sure her super gorgeous face was clearly visible. She also added gold thick hoops that elevated her outfit. On the other hand, the actress helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look. We absolutely adore this outfit.

The final verdict:

Nora Fatehi’s dress hugged her curves to sheer perfection while her accessory choices further elevated her outfit making us fall head-over-heels in love. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna chose to wear a long ankle-length dress with the same print that was tied up at her waist to accentuate her figure. Further, her decision to keep the makeup and accessories minimalistic also elevated her outfit perfectly.

So, which one of these fabulous actresses win this one? While Rashmika Mandanna looked amazing, we honestly believe that this round goes to Nora Fatehi for her ability to make the long, classy, and simple ensemble with different hues of blue, a total smoke-show.

Do you agree with us here? Who do you think takes the crown for this one? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

