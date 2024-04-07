Kiara Advani is a true fashion icon. She always serves fashion perfection in basically everything that she chooses to wear. No matter the occasion, the diva always wears the most stunning and fashion-forward ensembles, leaving her fans and followers inspired by her incomparably sassy choices. Keeping up with the occasion, Kiara wore a stylish semi-formal ensemble at the airport today, and we loved it.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at Kiara Advani’s blue and white airport-ready OOTD to better understand the fashion statement of the Kabir Singh actress?

Kiara Advani’s blue and white airport look:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress always picks just the right ensembles for her airport ensembles, serving fashion goals at the airport. Earlier today, she was papped in a blue and white semi-formal ensemble that screamed all things cool and comfortable.

Her off-duty outfit featured an oversized full-sleeved striped shirt sweater with a crisp lapel collar and contrasting poplin fabric detailing. She also rolled her sleeves up to give her outfit that laid-back twist.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ sweater was paired with matching white high-waisted and floor-length pants. The straight fit and flared style of these pants was just right in comparison with the oversized silhouette of the formal shirt sweater.

Meanwhile, the front slits of the pants also elevated the diva's ensemble, giving it a chic and effortlessly cool twist. The diva completed her outfit with transparent sandals with platform heels that gave her outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal. We are taking notes here!

Kiara Advani’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

For accessories, Kiara kept things minimalistic and added dark-tinted sunglasses with a white frame for that harmonious touch. She also added a unique electric blue tote bag which gave her outfit a luxurious twist. She showed how to embrace vibrant colors with this classy choice.

Advani also paired her OOTD with a natural-looking flawless dewy base with just a touch of blush. However, her glossy pink lips and her incomparable natural beauty caught all of our attention.

While keeping things comfortable and cool, she also went with a loose slick-back tied hairstyle with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her beautiful face to be clearly visible.

Kiara Advani has proven time and again that her style is all about being comfortable while looking fabulous. She doesn’t compromise on either aspect when creating her fashion statements, and this is exactly what sets her apart.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

