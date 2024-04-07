Stepping out with your girl gang is always special. You get together, decide on themes, and then wear the most exceptional ensembles to adhere to them, unleashing pure fashion fabulousness. Such a sassy display occurred recently when B-town’s most beloved girl gang, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora stepped out to attend a house party. And this one’s making us miss our besties!

So, why won’t we zoom in and look at their outfits to better understand the fashion finesse served by the incomparable Kareena Kapoor, the gorgeous Malaika Arora, the fabulous Karisma Kapoor, and the classy Amrita Arora? Let’s dive right in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish in a classy co-ord set:

Bebo knows just how to leave onlookers gasping with her fashion fierceness, and she recently proved that in a gray ensemble. Her OOTN featured a classy gray co-ord set with a rather oversized full-sleeved button-down shirt with a collared neckline. This was paired with matching floor-length pants with a comfortable and classy wide-legged silhouette that looked awesome. The diva completed this look with beige flat sandals to keep the effortlessly elegant aesthetic going.

She also added a statement contrasting pink beaded necklace to accessorize the look, proving that it doesn’t always have to be matching to make it work. She also added the Grey Togo Hermès Birkin Bag with palladium hardware to elevate the fashion statement. Kareena also tied her hair up into a sleek bun while flaunting her natural beauty with just a touch of lip gloss and blush. We totally love her outfit!

Advertisement

Malaika Arora exuding monochromatic magic:

Malla always knows just how to turn heads in her incomparably classy and sincerely well-thought-out ensembles. She served monochromatic magic last night in a chic black and white outfit. Her OOTN featured a sleeveless white corseted top with a plunging neckline, highlighting her curves. This was paired with stylish and baggy harem pants-like black leather pants that cinched at her ankles and looked super chic. The look was completed with black embellished pointed-toed pumps for that harmonious touch.

Meanwhile, the diva chose to keep her look minimalistic with accessories like a white wristwatch and a luxurious chalk Bottega Veneta pouch with mini metallic embellishments. These choices perfectly elevated her outfit without stealing focus from the same. Malaika also tied her hair up into a casual bun with a middle parting while flaunting her natural beauty with just a bit of blush and some pretty pink lipstick. We adore her outfit!

Karisma Kapoor’s gorgeous multicolored statement:

Lolo is a fashion icon who always proves that even the simplest fashion statement can go a long way when you know how to wear it well. Her multicolored OOTN featured a stylish calf-length midi dress with puffed-up and elasticated 3/4th sleeves and delicate white buttons. It also cinched at her waist, accentuating her curves. Even the unique tied-dyed print of the dress looked exceptional. She completed the look with white sneakers to give her outfit a laid-back aesthetic.

Meanwhile, much like her gang, Karisma kept her accessories games minimalistic with simple Gen-Z-approved hoops with a matching gold ring. She also added a beige sling bag with a twisted lock and gold hardware that went very well with the design of her dress. Karisma also tied her hair up into a. Stylish plat with a middle parting while flaunting her natural beauty with just a bit of blush and some marvelous magenta lipstick. We are obsessed with her outfit!

Amrita Arora in a chic semi-formal outfit:

Amrita Arora went a little more formal with her OOTN. She wore a peach full-sleeved blazer dress that spelled all things amazing. Her formal and fabulous full-sleeved short dress had OG shoulder pads that enhanced the look along with a deep V-shaped neckline that added a sultry twist to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble. She merged formal finesse with modern sass in this semi-formal outfit, and we love that!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she completed her outfit with chocolate brown peep-toe heels. She also kept things minimal with her accessory choices. The list included a statement silver ring and a matching brown sling bag with classy gold-tone hardware. She completed her look with subtle makeup which helped her flaunt her natural beauty. She also added a naturally wavy hairstyle.

It's quite clear that B-town’s sassiest girl gang gave us a taste of girl gang glamor at its best during their Saturday night outing. We’re totally busy taking notes here, aren’t you?

So, which one of these classy outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora dons white kurta set at Mumbai airport; styles it with Rs 6.95 lacs Louis Vuitton bag