Pooja Hegde wears lighter-than-air white lehenga but her hairstyle steals the wedding look

Pooja Hegde, one of the supreme fashionistas in Bollywood, is known and loved for her fashionable ensembles and fabulous styling choices. But, this stands to be specially true for the classy actress’ ethnic outfits because they tend to suit her beyond all comparison. This was visibly the case with her recent ivory ensemble as well. The talented diva chose to take social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in the same, leaving us thoroughly mesmerized.

So, what are we dilly-dallying for? Why don’t we dive into the great depths of the talented Deva actress, Pooja Hegde’s incomparably gorgeous and delicate ethnic ivory elegance to understand how she was able to set social media ablaze? Are you prepared? Well, let’s get decoding!

Pooja Hegde looked indescribably beautiful in an ivory lehenga set

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress chose to raise the bar for ethnic wear by recently setting social media ablaze with her pictures in a gorgeous ivory lehenga set, from Devnaagri, which comes with a heavy tag of Rs. 72,500. The Radhe Shyam actress’ pristine and delicate lehengas set features an exquisite dori embroidery over the beautiful chanderi skirt which adds to the look’s overall allure. The classy lehenga skirt also has gorgeous pleats adding to its overall texture and style. It also features a free-flowing style that moves gracefully along with the Housefull 4 actress.

Advertisement

Further, the lehenga skirt is paired with an embroidered cotton silk satin blouse which is thoroughly laden with traditional patra work with sea shell embroidery all over it, making it a timeless, feminine, and beautifully delicate addition to the classy set. Its circular neckline and backless design add to the piece’s style. The gorgeous Beast actress chose to complete her timeless ivory set with a pretty and matching embroidered organza dupatta to add to the piece’s alluring traditional aesthetic. It’s quite safe to say that the Mohenjo Daro actress’ well-fitted traditional piece is an absolute knockout.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks were also amazing

Furthermore, the beautiful Most Eligible Bachelor actress chose to complete her gorgeous traditional ensemble with matching ivory juttis, which not only complemented her overall look but also gave it a rather harmonious appeal. In fact, the talented Acharya actress also chose to add statement accessories to add some much-needed color and shine to her timeless allure, with a beautiful kundan and green crystal layered necklace with diamonds and matching kadha bracelets from Razwada Jewels. Don’t they perfectly complement the diva’s incomparable ensemble?

Meanwhile, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actress also chose to leave her half-open and half-tied into well-formed plats with a middle parting. This allowed her incomparably gorgeous face to be visible as her dark tresses beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders. On the other hand, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress’ subtle and natural-looking makeup look, with a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, lightly blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the prettiest shade of matte nude lipstick, which totally elevated her look to the maximum. We’re obsessed with Pooja Hegde’s decisions for this one, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of the divine diva’s incomparable ethnic elegance? are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s white bodysuit, patchy denims are the perfect street style; don’t miss her chic Louis Vuitton bag