Kriti Sanon’s white bodysuit, patchy denims are the perfect street style; don’t miss her chic Louis Vuitton bag

Kriti Sanon, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her effortlessly stylish and elegant approach to fashion. She always chooses looks that merge in comfort with stylish fashion-forward elements to create super trendy magic with her classy outfits. This stands true for her recent outfit with a white bodysuit and trendy denims, as well. The diva looked sincerely amazing as she was papped in Bandra, and we’re undeniably obsessed with the actress’ easy, breezy, and sassy sense of style.

So, without any further delay, why don’t we just take a closer and more detailed glance at the Do Patti actress, Kriti Sanon’s impeccably stylish outfit to understand her classy and sassy sense of style?

Kriti Sanon SLAYED effortlessly in a casual and timeless ensemble

The talented Dilwale actress recently stepped out in Bandra where she was papped while wearing a casual yet classy ensemble which featured a white body-hugging and fitted bodysuit with cuts on both sides of her waist that helped the talented Shehzada actress flaunt her well-toned body and her enviable curves like a boss. This sleeveless bodysuit with a high circular neckline was layered over a neon pink bralette that peaked through adding a layer of sultriness to this otherwise casual ensemble. We totally love how this bodysuit fits her like a glove, doesn’t she look seriously amazing?

The talented Ganapath actress chose to pair this form-fitting bodysuit by tucking it into baggy denim jeans with a floor-length wide-legged fitting that is both stylish, trendy, and of course, absolutely comfortable to wear. This patchy pair of jeans brings some streetwear awesomeness to her sincerely sassy outfit. The Bhediya actress also chose to complete her super stylish outfit with matching white flat sandals with buckles, which not only gave the outfit a rounded-out look but also brought in a harmonious appeal to the diva’s entire look. We’re absolutely head-over-heels in love with this oh-so-trendy street-style-inspired outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on point

Furthermore, the beautiful diva chose to complete her trendy ensemble by taking the minimalistic route to accessorize her super stylish outfit. She chose to add small Gen-Z-approved hoops, matching layered bracelets, and dark-tinted sunglasses to add some color to her outfit while elevating it. But that’s not all, the talented Mimi actress further chose to carry a brown and nude-colored Louis Vuitton Loop Hobo bag, worth Rs. 2,36,000, created a mix of Monogram and Monogram Reverse coated canvas, which is a nice roomy, and shiny gold hardware attached.

This classy bag has the brand’s iconic half-moon shape with leather corners and a removable chain as well as an adjustable leather strap which makes it convenient to carry. Meanwhile, the talented Dilwale actress also chose to leave her hair open and style it into a straight and sleek look that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection. On the other hand, she also opted for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, rosy blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest pink and glossy lip oil, to accentuate her natural beauty while elevating her alluring ensemble.

So, what did you think of the beautiful actress’ casual ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

