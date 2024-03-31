Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always at the top of her game when it comes to all things fashion. The style icon always knows how to turn heads by creating a noteworthy fashion statement. These days, PC, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti, have been spending some quality time with her family. This has allowed space for the diva to serve us some gorgeous and fashion-forward statements.

In fact, they were recently spotted attending a family get-together at a prestigious hotel in Mumbai. For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas twinned with her daughter in classy red ensembles. Why don’t we zoom in and have a proper glance at the Love Again actress and her adorable daughter’s stylish outfits?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie twin in stylish outfits:

For an auspicious occasion, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti went in with their ‘desi’ avatars. PC was papped outside a Mumbai hotel, wearing a classy red saree. The desi girl’s gorgeous drape was thoroughly laden with intricate traditional print that elevated the whole saree.

The Bajirao Mastani actress loves to represent her roots in beautiful sarees and this well-draped sheer six yards of elegance was proof of the same. The vibrant saree was paired with a matching red sleeveless blouse with broad straps. This blouse had deep and plunging necklines in the front and the back, which gave it a touch of modern allure. She completed her ensemble with flat juttis which also furthered her desi diva vibes.

On the other hand, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas wore a matching red traditional ensemble. Her outfit featured a lehenga-like co-ord set with a cute little cap-sleeved top with a gold border at the edges.

This was further paired with a matching long skirt with white tights underneath. The whole set had a print that was similar to her mother’s saree. The little diva also wore matching flat juttis to complete her look. She is undeniably the junior desi girl, don’t you agree?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ accessories, makeup, and hairstyle:

Priyanka kept her look minimalistic for this occasion. She added a pretty scalloped choker-like necklace with matching delicate droplet earrings. These matched the contrasting print on her saree and elevated her outfit without taking focus from the same. She also added dark-tinted sleek black sunglasses and a classy wristwatch to give an ‘ethnic ensemble meets modernity at its best’ look, and we love that.

Meanwhile, PC kept her dark tresses open, styled into a naturally wavy look with a side parting. This effortlessly manageable allowed for her luscious locks to cascade freely while framing her face to perfection. On the other hand, Malti’s adorable curly hair was left open.

The Sky Is Pink actress also kept the minimalistic theme going with a subtle makeup look. The diva proved that a little can also go a long way with a matte base, a touch of blush and highlighter, and some dark red lipstick.

So, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Jonas’ chic looks? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

