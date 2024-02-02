Rakul Preet Singh gives her all-black airport fit sporty twist with edgy and luxe Valentino sneakers

Rakul Preet Singh, like other Bollywood celebs, is known for setting trends. Recently, she drew our attention with her airport fashion skill, easily pulling off a range of styles. Rakul understands how to make an impression at the airport, whether in stylish co-ords or lively midi skirts.

However, this time, it was her entire black attire that spoke volumes. Every aspect of her wardrobe was well planned, from the precisely fitted black pants to the elegant black top. Rakul Preet Singh demonstrates that black remains a classic and beautiful option. Take a closer look at the Ayalaan actress' attire and gather notes for your next airport look.

What did Rakul Preet Singh wear at the airport?

Rakul Preet Singh slayed the monochrome game with her newest airport style. She wore a black turtleneck full-sleeved cardigan and looked stunning. Rakul easily emanated a stylish attitude by wearing it with black denim jeans.

The high-waisted pants featured a carrot-shaped fit, emphasizing her physique and giving her ensemble a modern touch. She looked stunning from head to toe dishing out some major airport fashion goals.

The Boo fame exemplifies that you can never go wrong with a monochrome dress, especially when done as tastefully as she did. So, take inspiration from this fashion queen and sport your own monochrome ensemble with confidence and style.

What was her choice of accessories?

The Cuttputlli actress excels at accessorizing. She added glitter to this appearance with her sparkling gold-tone accessories. A dazzling golden necklace with three eye-catching pendants stole the limelight.

Rakul continued the gold theme with sparkling golden finger rings. Her choice of footwear provided an edgy element to the whole style. Rakul wore sleek black shoes with a matte finish, giving her look a sporty and contemporary vibe.

These gorgeous kicks were from Valentino Garavani, priced at Rs 50,517. Rakul's accessories complement her outfit and highlight her great sense of style.

About Rakul Preet Singh’s hair and makeup

For her airport look, the 33-year-old went for simplicity and minimalism in her makeup. She chose a minimal contour for her cheekbones, which added definition to her face. Rakul softly reddened her cheeks to create a natural flush, resulting in a fresh and bright appearance.

Her lipstick choice was both sophisticated and simple, with a gorgeous pink tint that suited her whole makeup aesthetic look.

She added a layer of shine by sealing it with a pink gloss, giving her lips a lush appearance. Her silky and straight hair, split perfectly in the center, rounded off her effortlessly fashionable look.

What are your opinions on this airport look? Please let us know in the comments section below.

