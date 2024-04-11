Rakul Preet Singh reviews Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan backed by Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Reminded me of John Wick’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in theatres today, April 11 on the special occasion of Eid. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. The high-action action movie might have taken a slow start at the box office, but it looks like producer Jackky Bhagnani’s wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh loved every bit of it.

Rakul Preet Singh is ‘proud’ of hubby Jackky Bhagnani

Earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and wrote a long appreciation note after watching Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She was all praise for the cast, slick action sequences, and her husband Jackky. She went on to say that BMCM reminded her of John Wick and Extraction. She was highly impressed by Akshay and Tiger’s bromance and humor too.

Her appreciation note aka long review read, “What a slick, kickass, adrenaline pumping film #bademiyanchotemiyan is!! What are those insane action sequences and equally crackling humor and bromance! Killer performances by all. reminded me of John wick ,extraction. plz watch this one in the theatres guys . So proud of you @jackkvbhagnani !! It requires guts to create this scale .. @aksha kumar @tigerjackieshroff @manushi chhillar @alayaf @aliabbaszafar @therealprithvi

@deepshikhadeshmukh #vashubhagnani.”

Have a look:

Bollywood celebs have been raving about Akshay and Tiger’s movie. On April 10, the makers of BMCM hosted a special screening for the industry and media. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand was seen gracing the screening. Post watching the film, he couldn’t stop gushing over the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. He took to social media and shared his review. While praising the entire team, he even urged the audience to watch the film on the big screen.

His note read, “@tigerjackieshroff my Munna! You were too good! So refreshing to see you in a light hearted @fun role after long..Good luck @aliabbaszafar bro! Wish you big success again! Thoroughly enjoyed the film..fun banters, filled with action and a superb interval twist! Extremely well produced so congratulations Vashuji and Jacky! Go enjoy the film on the big screen guys!!!”

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan locked horns with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office. Both films have started on a slow note. The numbers are expected to boost considering the weekend is nearing.

