Transform your beauty routine with 3 celeb-approved skincare hacks for a flawless glow before Valentine's Day

Bollywood divas are famed for their immaculate appearances, but let's face it: makeup does wonders. Have you ever wondered how these actresses keep maintaining their lovely skin? Well, they do have a secret: a well-kept skincare regimen. And, with Valentine's Day approaching, we've got you with three celeb-approved skincare tricks to help you prep.

So get your bowls ready as we plunge into the world of celebrity beauty rituals. Keep reading because we are going to reveal their skincare secrets and be ready to sparkle like a genuine Bollywood queen on Valentine's Day.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s quick skincare hack

Starting with the beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia, she shared a lifetime hack. Are you tired of having a puffy face? Or did you just wake up and want to head to your Valentine's date night? This puffiness-removing hack is for you. Tamannaah Bhatia spilled the tea, or should we say ice.

Take a bowl full of ice and let it melt. Just touch your face to the water's surface and do it as Tamannaah did in this video. There you go; you have now closed all your open pores and moved that puffiness away.

Ananya Panday’s DIY turmeric face mask

Next in line is Ananya Panday's face mask. It's no wonder that turmeric works wonders when it comes to your skin. The beautiful Ananya Panday just showed us how to apply a DIY face mask. Take a small bowl and add two teaspoons of curd, then take a pinch of turmeric, and lastly, a teaspoon full of honey.

Give it a nice mix, and there you go. Apply it all over your face with a brush or fingertips. Keep it on for a few minutes and then wash it off. This is literally the easiest and fastest way to get a pretty, crystal-clear face for Valentine's Day.

Alaya F’s easy facemask and quick tea for glowing skin

The last beauty hack is from the gorgeous Gen-Z diva Alaya F. She spilled the golden secrets of her beauty regime. First, let's make a face pack using turmeric. Add two pinches of turmeric powder, then add two teaspoons of milk, and lastly, a teaspoon of honey and gram flour. Mix it well, then apply it to your skin.

Moving on to the turmeric tea, take one glass of milk and add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, and keep stirring to give a nice mix. Also, add 1/4 teaspoon of ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence (optional). To make it healthy and add a taste of sweetness, add 1/2 teaspoon of honey.

Then, drink it. This is how turmeric works wonders for the skin inside and out. This beauty regime keeps acne, blemishes, and other skin concerns at bay.

So do give it a try to achieve a radiant glow until you reach Valentine’s Day, and not only until that time; you can keep following these routines throughout the whole year as they will provide you with flawless skin.

So, which skincare hack are you going to include in your beauty routine? Let us know by dropping a comment in the comments section below.

