The Bollywood men's fashion market is currently thriving, with celebrities confidently flaunting their distinct styles. Ranbir Kapoor was recently papped at Mumbai airport, casually exhibiting his sleek appearance. Ranbir's recent airport appearance was nothing less than incredible with a casual yet smart clothing combination.

With his hair casually disheveled and a trace of stubble, the Animal actor demonstrated why all millennials should follow him. Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe choices, whether on the big screen or the runway at an airport, are always simple and striking. So, grab some style inspiration and create your own effortlessly stylish appearance like Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll down for more information.

What did Ranbir Kapoor wear at the airport?

Ranbir Kapoor excels at effortless elegance. Let's break everything down, beginning with his comfortable sweater. The Sanju fame chose a melange gray sweater with wide sleeves and a crew collar. The ribbed knit provided elegance to his outfit and was from brand Gant and cost Rs. 13,692.

He paired the sweater with a sleeveless black vest and a zip-up hold. And here's the highlight: the vest was a Prada Cashmere Down Vest valued at Rs 1,90,000. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star opted for olive green trousers to lend a pop of color to his entire look. So take notes and prepare to flaunt your own flawless style, just like Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor’s luxurious accessory styling

The Saawariya actor knows how to up his accessories game. His recent airport appearance has us all drooling over his opulent accessory options. Let's get into the specifics, beginning with his eyeglasses. Ranbir wore a pair of simple yet fashionable sunglasses, which provided a touch of cool to his outfit.

He raised the stakes with a Patek Philippe Aquanaut self-winding watch on his wrist. Now, this is no average timepiece. It's a premium item priced between 40 and 80 lakhs, however, the price on the official website is on request. And for his footwear, the Shamshera star chose Celine's white shoes with gray straps, which cost Rs 67,547.

While he does not vary much with his clothing, he always delivers a faultless 10 out of 10 appearance. The Tamasha star knows how to turn attention, whether he's dressed casually at the airport or in a slick jacket set on the red carpet. This guy has the miraculous ability to pull off whatever appearance he wants. His attention to detail, such as the luxury accessories he wears to complement his looks, is an inspiration for every fashion enthusiast.

Ranbir Kapoor is a true style legend, and his current airport outfit is only another evidence of his exquisite fashion sense. So, if you find yourself drooling over his appearance, let us know in the comments section below.

