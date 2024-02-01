Sara Ali Khan's luxe bag collection to nail every outfit

When it comes to celebrities and their lavish wardrobes, it's no surprise that they have a lot of pricey clothes. But what distinguishes a handful of them is their immaculate choice in accessories, particularly bags. The stunning Sara Ali Khan not only has an impressive bag collection, but she also understands how to mix them with the ideal outfit.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress' bag game is on point, with everything from elegant and stylish crossbody bags to fashionable neon-colored totes that make a statement. So, let's take a closer look at Sara Ali Khan's luxurious bag collection and how she effortlessly pairs it with her outfits. Prepare to be impressed by the subtle specifics that make her fashion selections exceptional.

The flower power

Sara Ali Khan wore a lovely pink top and ripped jeans with a wide-leg fit, exuding carefree flair. But she chose a floral-printed Gucci purse. This crossbody bag, with its thin black strap, complimented her outfit's casual feel wonderfully.

The graffiti bag

The Simmba fame had a fantastic trip to London in late 2023, and she brought her A-game when it came to her arm candy. The first that caught our eye was a gorgeous black graffiti art purse with a silver-toned chain strap. Could you say "chic?" This leather beauty from the Zadig and Voltaire cost RS. 34,025. Sara easily added an extra dash of sophistication to her attire as she explored London's lively streets.

The purple perfection

The Gaslight star mastered the monochromatic style, wearing a brilliant purple fit from head to toe. She wore a bright purple knit top that went wonderfully with her matching purple leggings. But the purple fiesta did not end here. Sara's purple temple-detailed eyeglasses gave her look a stylish edge. Her bag of choice was a purple Louis Vuitton purse from the Capucines series. Sara's fashion sense is impeccable, demonstrating that purple is unquestionably her favorite hue.

The neon green tote bag

Hold on, because we're about to reveal our personal favorite look and bag! Sara Ali Khan crushed the fashion game with this one. She donned a pristine white turtleneck sweater with classic denim pants. But her all-white sunglasses and shoes exude chicness. And that bag--it was a stunner in a brilliant neon green, capturing the focus with ease. This stunning piece is directly from Marc Jacobs' collection.

The monochromatic elegance

Sara Ali Khan had a sweet moment as she posed with her grandma in a gorgeous white kurta outfit. Sara, the fashionista injected an extra dash of improvement into her look with her bag selection. She chose Christian Dior's classic saddle bag, highlighting its timeless elegance in a stunning black and white color combination.

So, which bag did you fashionistas love the most? Do let us know by dropping a comment in the section below.

