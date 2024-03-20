Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a queen and the Indian entertainment industry is her kingdom. The diva knows just how to win hearts with her acting skills but her magic isn’t just limited to that. She serves the fiercest and most unique fashion statements that always leave us picking our jaws off the floor. The diva’s latest fashion statement has definitely cemented her status as a global fashion icon. We’re totally speechless!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer and more detailed glance at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s silver and black ensemble to better understand her ethereal statement?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left us speechless with her OOTN:

The Shaakuntalam actress is a fashion goddess who constantly upgrades her fashion game, one look at a time. The talented diva recently set social media ablaze as she posted pictures of herself in a silver and black ensemble that was just all things exquisite. To call this outfit out-of-this-world perfect wouldn’t be an understatement.

The Pushpa: The Rise actress’ ensemble featured a silver metallic corseted top with a stylish halter neckline. This fabulous piece was exclusively crafted for the diva, inspired by her character in the upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Metallic silver gunmetal micro feather sequins were layered carefully to get this ethereal look.

The sleeveless top that had a sexy backless style was laden with feathery metal pieces shaped like gorgeous angel wings. However, the highlight of the look was the super sultry front slit that helped the diva flaunt her well-midriff. This made her ensemble look hotter than ever. She paired the top with contrasting black floor-length pants with dramatic flares at the edges. These high-waisted pants screamed all things comfort and class.

The Kushi actress’ all things spice and nice ensemble was crafted by her closest friend and talented designer, Krésha Bajaj. We honestly believe that Samantha’s charm and confidence have met their perfect match in Krésha’s unique and exquisite designs, and frankly, this ensemble is visible proof of the same. The beautiful actress looks like an angel and a femme fatale merged in one, like a warrior goddess.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were perfect:

Samantha's stylist, Preetham Jukalker went with diamond-studded rings and statement-worthy earrings to elevate this awesome look. She also added a luxurious silver Bvlgari Serpenti wristwatch to add some extra oomph factor to the look.

Meanwhile, Prabhu’s makeup artist Avni Rambhia, went with a bold makeup look for this one. She went with a dewy base with silver smokey eyeshadow, smudged kohl, and the perfectly dramatic winged eyeliner. She also added a touch of blush, highlighter, and the prettiest glossy coral pink lip gloss to complete the look.

On the other hand, the diva’s hairstylist, Rohit Bhatkar also left her hair open and styled her dark locks into a dramatic and classy blowout. This 90s-inspired hairstyle deserves some applause, and we love how it effortlessly framed her face!

So, what did you think of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s classy ensemble? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us right away.

