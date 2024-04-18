'Outstanding': Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a shoutout to Janhvi Kapoor as latter's Ulajh teaser drops

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her magnificent 2024 as the actor has several big projects coming up. Her line-up of films also includes her Telugu debut with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. On the Bollywood front, the teaser of Janhvi's upcoming Hindi film titled Ulajh was dropped.

The clip is getting a positive response from netizens as well as celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also joined the list and given a shout-out to Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Janhvi Kapoor

On April 17, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared the teaser of Ulajh. She captioned, “Outstanding this looks. More power to you @janhvikapoor.”

Later, Janhvi took to her story section and reposted Samantha's story.

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh

Ulajh tells the narrative of Suhana, a young IFS from a privileged family. Later, she discovers a serious personal conspiracy against against her. Ulajh's star ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The film was scripted by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan. Ulajh, directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vinit Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The thriller flick will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Watch Ulajh official teaser

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well prepared for a strong comeback with Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in key roles. The series will feature a larger cast. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will appear as the key protagonists.

The spy thriller drama will combine thrilling action scenes with a romance story set in the 1990s. Raj and DK financed the project through their production firm, D2R Films. The action thriller series will soon premiere on Prime Video.

See Citadel: Honey Bunny announcement

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor is currently preparing for her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in the action thriller titled Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva. The actress is essaying the role of Jr NTR’s love interest in the upcoming film. The thriller flick also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Srikanth, Narain, and others in pivotal roles.

Devara: Part 1 is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rathnavelu has helmed the cinematography part and Sreekar Prasad took the command of editing section. The action thriller is slated to release on October 10, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

Apart from Devara: Part 1, Jahnvi will also mark her presence in Ram Charan's sports drama tentatively titled RC16, helmed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana.

ALSO READ: Prabhas to sport long hair look for his upcoming film The Rajasaab? Video from sets goes viral