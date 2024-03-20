It’s time to dive right into the world of sartorial slayage with Bollywood's leading ladies. Today, we’re exploring one of the hottest trends served by these divas - the sizzling combination of dresses and boots. From thigh-high stunners to leather boots, edgy combats, and sassy knee-high boots get ready to witness boot styles that elevate dresses to a whole new level. These celebrity-approved boots with dress combinations redefine fashion goals. It’s time for some serious fashion inspiration.

So, let’s zoom in and take a closer look at times when Bollywood’s leading ladies like the iconic Deepika Padukone, the ever-so-stylish Alia Bhatt, the phenomenal Nora Fatehi, and others stunned us with their dazzling boots with dresses combinations. These divas rocked fashion finesse, one look at a time.

10 best celebrity-approved boots with dresses styles to follow

Deepika Padukone in a blazer dress with thigh-high boots:

Queen DP wore a classy full-sleeved black and white short blazer dress with a collared neckline and shoulder pads, a little while ago.

She elevated this style statement by completing her outfit with super-long black thigh-high-length boots. These velvet boots with a pointed-toe style added to the whole dress with boots outfit.

Ananya Panday in a corseted dress with ankle-length boots:

Ananya recently wore a stylish white corseted mini-dress with broad straps, a plunging neckline, and a body-hugging silhouette.

The diva elevated this pleated dress with contrasting black glossy ankle-length tied-up boots. These chunky boots gave her outfit a chic look, making us fall in love with the casual dress with boots style.

Kriti Sanon in yellow mini-dress with long puffed-up boots:

Kriti Sanon once again proved that she can carry vibrant colors by wearing a classy and fitted short yellow dress with one full sleeve and a fiery cut-out style on the chest.

She paired this dress with black knee-length boots. These exceptional glossy faux-leather boots had a statement-worthy puffed-up style that made the dress with boots fit look amazing.

Nora Fatehi in a mini dress with glossy leather boots:

Nora Fatehi is a beauty who never fails to experiment with unique fashion statements. One such statement was a fitted black full-sleeved mini dress with a sophisticated high neckline. This was layered with a gray coat.

This outfit was elevated with matching black glossy leather below-the-knee-length boots that looked seriously spectacular. Her boots with dress outfit make her look like a femme fatale, don’t you agree?

Disha Patani in mini-dress with short pencil-heeled boots:

Disha Patani always knows just how to rock her bold outfits and leave us gasping. She recently wore another black mini-dress with sleek straps, fiery cut-outs, and a plunging neckline.

The diva completed her boots with dress outfit with matching calf-length black boots with a circular style. These chic boots gave her outfit a classy appeal.

Alia Bhatt in a blazer dress with crushed faux leather boots:

Alia Bhatt always knows just how to leave us gushing and her recent black and pink ensemble did just that. The diva wore a black blazer dress with pink sequin work and stylish sleeves.

This was elevated to perfection with matching black super-long and glossy knee-high heeled boots. These statement-worthy crushed faux leather boots with pencil heels looked amazing. We loved the dress and boots outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia in an asymmetrical dress with long boots:

Tamannaah Bhatia looked out-of-this-world amazing in a black caped dress with asymmetrical hemline and a statement-worthy silver broach at the waist.

The full-sleeved ensemble with shoulder pads was elevated with matching long black boots with razor-sharp pointed-toe style and sleek as well as high pencil heels. We love the boots style.

Triptii Dimri in an oversized blazer with ruched long boots:

Triptti Dimri always serves head-turning style statements and one of the recent statements has us begging for more. She wore a long and oversized black shimmery blazer as a super hot mini cocktail dress.

This dress was paired with ruched long cloth boots which gave the whole boots with dress outfit a very well-thought-out appeal. Gotta admire her bold style!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a black midi dress with velvet boots:

Sonam Kapoor has time and again proven herself to be the OG fashion queen of Bollywood. She proved this again recently in a sassy all-black look with a midi-dress layered with an oversized feathery blazer.

She paired this party dress with matching black calf-length velvet cloth boots. These classy shoes, with a pointed-toe style, made her dress with boots outfit look well-harmonized.

Mouni Roy in mini-dress with laced-up combat boots:

Mouni Roy’s fashion choices are all things hot and happening. The diva always serves the fiercest outfits. She recently wore a black fitted mini dress with a cut-out white collar halter neckline. We loved this one.

But the diva’s fashion finesse didn’t just stop there. She went the extra mile and added black glossy laced-up calf-length combat boots to complete her look. These short boots always look great with black dresses.

So, are you feeling inspired to shop the day away? Which one of these stylish combos is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

