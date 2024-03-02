Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s most loved young fashion icons, and she has constantly proven that she is worthy of the high spot by serving fashion-forward ensembles one after the other. But what sets her apart is the fact that she values both comfort and style while creating her fashion statements. The diva’s fresh, dense style is simply incomparable, and we adore it!

Keeping up with this reputation, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress went above and beyond to opt for an unconventional all-black outfit while her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a contrasting all-white ensemble, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Let’s zoom in and look at Sara Ali Khan’s recent fashion statement.

What did Sara Ali Khan wear for the grand affair?

The Simmba actress opted for an all-black ensemble from Safiyaa for the spectacular three-day pre-wedding bash. Her classy ensemble, styled by Meagan Concessio, featured a jet-black satin corset-like top with a strapless plunging neckline.

This short, body-hugging top also hugged her curves in the best of ways. This stylish satin top also had an asymmetrical style, which was fabulous, cinched at the waist, and the ruched design added to her overall texture.

The Gaslight actress further paired this top with matching high-waisted floor-length pants. These wide-legged pair of trousers were a lighter shade of black with a comfortable and classy material, which helped her both look and feel amazing.

They further elongated her legs, whereas the bell bottoms added a touch of drama to the outfit. The incredible ensemble complimented her well-toned figure while making her look super hot. We believe that the diva’s decision to stand out clearly paid off.

How did Sara Ali Khan accessorize her outfit?

Sara chose to elevate her outfit with shimmery diamond-encrusted statement accessories. This list included a zigzag diamond and emerald-studded choker with matching rings that spelled pure perfection. She also completed her look with black pointed-toe stiletto heels, giving her sassy ensemble an overall well-thought-out appeal.

Meanwhile, her hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed, tied her hair up and styled it into a tight high bun with a middle parting. This ensured that her gorgeous face was clearly visible while letting the diva flaunt her statement picks— A wise decision indeed!

Khan’s makeup expert, Adrian Jacobs, took a minimalistic route with her makeup look as well, with a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle eyeliner, volumizing mascara on the eyelashes, and subtly blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks.

However, we totally loved the actress’ glossy pink lip shade. It perfectly complimented her complexion and played exceptionally well with her all-black outfit. To say that we’re obsessed with this chic and unique ensemble choice would be an absolute understatement.

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s outfit? Please share your thoughts with us right away in the comments section.

